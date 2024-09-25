Thermagel Innovations Secures Key Patent For Breakthrough Aerogel Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ThermaGEL 12'x12" Panel delivers R18 Thermal Resistance at only 1" thick

ThermaGEL Panels installed as continuous insulation deliver R18/R32/R54 at thicknesses from 1"-3"

ThermaGEL Innovations Reinforces Leadership with Exclusive Patent for High-Performance Insulation Materials

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ThermaGEL Innovations , a leader in cutting-edge insulation solutions, is proud to announce the issuance of a critical patent validating its innovative process for ThermaGEL panels. This patent, awarded to the company's Chief Technology Officer and inventor, Dr. Massimo Bertino, marks a pivotal milestone in the commercialization of the groundbreaking aerogel technology.Licensed exclusively from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), this proprietary technology is poised to revolutionize multiple sectors, with the initial focus on commercial construction retrofit projects and ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) buildings. ThermaGEL's advanced material is designed to enhance the thermal performance of building envelopes such as walls, roofs, and frames, while also offering applications in sound and insulation barriers for mechanical equipment, cryogenic containers, EV battery housings and more.“This patent is a major validation of the proprietary science behind ThermaGEL. It not only confirms our unique material properties but reinforces our position as pioneers in a market ripe for innovation,” said Dr. Everett Carpenter, CEO of ThermaGEL Innovations.“With this technology, we are offering an unparalleled solution for the built environment, an industry that's hungry for advanced materials with real-world impact.”DYNAMIC INNOVATION WITH PROVEN PERFORMANCEThermaGEL's newly patented technology builds on years of rigorous R&D to address historical shortcomings in existing aerogels, setting a new standard for thermal insulation. With densities ranging from 200-300 kg/m3 and thermal conductivities between 0.040-0.060 W/mK, ThermaGEL panels deliver lightweight, high-efficiency thermal protection for applications where safety, energy efficiency, and sustainability are essential.“We engaged in an exhaustive multi-year process and took great pains to not only prove the technology but to address the historical deficiencies in other aerogels,” added Dr. Massimo Bertino, CTO and inventor.“This patent demonstrates our success in achieving performance metrics that exceed industry benchmarks while being significantly more competitive than incumbent solutions.”With this additional patent, ThermaGEL is poised to accelerate its growth strategy across North America and Europe, with early adopters already on board to benefit from the superior fireproofing, thermal regulation, and sustainability offered by its panels.THERMAGEL INNOVATIONS: A FORCE IN COMMERCIALIZATIONThermaGEL is committed to driving sustainable, energy-efficient solutions into the heart of the built environment. With an exclusive license to commercialize this patented technology, the company is well-positioned to lead in key markets including construction retrofit, green building initiatives, and even industrial cryogenic applications.“Our forward momentum this year is undeniable,” said Adam Matalon, CMO of ThermaGEL Innovations.“This patent cements leadership in the field of advanced insulation, and it's just the beginning. We're working hand-in-hand with industry leaders and investors to bring this technology to scale, and we are more than ready to disrupt the status quo.”ABOUT THERMAGEL INNOVATIONSFounded in 2023, ThermaGEL Innovations is a pioneer in climate materials and advanced insulation technology. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company is focused on delivering high-performance, aerogel-based solutions that enhance energy efficiency and safety across a wide range of industries. ThermaGEL's mission is to provide sustainable and scalable insulation technologies that meet the most demanding thermal and fireproofing challenges in today's evolving marketplace.FOR PRESS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Adam Matalon

ThermaGEL Innovations, Inc.

+1 310-701-1173

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.