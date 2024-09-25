Turkey aims to position itself as "heart" of global railroad transportation

(MENAFN) Turkey is poised to position itself as the "heart" of global railroad transportation, targeting a significant share of the projected USD75 billion volume generated by its strategic connections between Asia and Europe. This ambitious vision was articulated by and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu during an interview with Anadolu.



Minister Uraloglu outlined the country's plans to enhance its high-speed train (YHT) network, very high-speed trains, and conventional railway routes, with a comprehensive expansion strategy projected through to 2053. As part of this initiative, Turkey aims to construct 8,554 kilometers of new railroads to bolster its high-speed railway network.



Reflecting on the history of Turkish railways, Uraloglu noted that the first line was established in 1856, connecting Izmir and Aydin over a distance of 130 kilometers. Today, Turkey boasts a railway network that spans approximately 14,000 kilometers, underscoring the nation’s longstanding commitment to rail transport.



To further prioritize railways and integrate various modes of travel, the minister emphasized plans to increase the number of ports, industrial facilities, and logistics centers along the railway network. Additionally, international railway corridors will be expanded to enhance connectivity.



Uraloglu also highlighted that urban transportation systems will benefit from improvements to the national railway infrastructure. The government plans to implement railway projects that are safe, comfortable, integrated, disaster-resistant, environmentally friendly, and accessible. These developments will facilitate connections to freight centers within organized industrial zones, ports, and mining sites.



This year alone, Turkey has increased the average commercial speed for rail freight transportation by 28%, with an ambitious goal to boost it to 38 percent by 2028. This comprehensive approach signals Turkey’s commitment to transforming its railway system into a vital component of global transportation, thereby enhancing its role in international trade and connectivity.

