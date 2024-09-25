Tunisia declares new policy for sustainable energy model

(MENAFN) Tunisia is embarking on a new policy aimed at addressing its energy deficit and transitioning towards a sustainable energy model, as announced by Prime Minister Kamel Madouri on Tuesday. His remarks were made during the opening of the Mediterranean Decarbonization Forum held in Tunisia, highlighting the government's commitment to reforming its energy sector.



Prime Minister Madouri outlined ambitious targets for the new energy policy, which include a 30 percent reduction in energy consumption and an increase in energy integration to 35 percent by the year 2030. Additionally, the government is setting a long-term goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, demonstrating a significant commitment to environmental sustainability and climate action.



To achieve these objectives, the Tunisian government plans to diversify its energy production sources, optimize energy consumption, and enhance the overall energy infrastructure within the country. Furthermore, there will be a strong emphasis on promoting private investments in the renewable energy sector, particularly in green hydrogen, which is considered a key component of the nation’s sustainable energy strategy. Incentives will also be created to support emerging businesses in this field, fostering innovation and growth.



The two-day Mediterranean Decarbonization Forum, which is centered around the theme "Towards a Carbon-Neutral Mediterranean," has drawn nearly 2,000 participants, including 150 experts and 50 exhibitors. This significant turnout underscores the growing interest and commitment to decarbonization efforts and sustainable energy practices across the Mediterranean region.

MENAFN25092024000045015839ID1108713096