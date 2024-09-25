BIRA 91 Is Hosting Its Wheat Beer Festival At Taprooms In Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, And Punjab

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BIRA 91, India's leading craft beer brand, is currently hosting its exciting Wheat Beer Festival. This month-long celebration features the largest collection of wheat beers available under one roof, exclusively at BIRA 91 Taprooms in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Punjab. Visitors can explore a range of exclusive wheat beers, each offering a distinct flavor profile.



Celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani has curated gourmet dishes to complement each beer, promising an exceptional experience for beer lovers and food enthusiasts.



Key Highlights:

1.Largest Collection of Wheat Beers:

○Discover an extensive collection of wheat beers, all under one roof.

○Enjoy exclusive, limited-edition beers that showcase BIRA 91's cutting-edge craft and innovation.

2.Gourmet Food Pairings:

○Each beer is paired with one vegetarian and one non-vegetarian dish, thoughtfully designed by Chef Vicky Ratnani.

○The pairings elevate the flavour profile of each wheat beer, offering a gourmet experience like no other.

3.For Beer Lovers and Foodies:

○Perfect for beer enthusiasts, food lovers, and fans of Chef Vicky Ratnani.

○A chance to explore exciting new flavors and creative beer pairings.

4.On-Site Experiences:

○Brewer's Table: Every Thursday, join our brewer-led tasting sessions to dive deep into the world of Limited Release wheat beers paired with gourmet dishes.

○Brewer's Network: A networking event where beer lovers and communities come together to experience BIRA 91's latest innovations and exchange ideas.



The Wheat Beer Festival is currently live, and BIRA 91 invites you to experience the best of craft beer and culinary artistry. Visit a BIRA 91 Taproom today and savor the perfect blend of wheat beers and gourmet food!



ABOUT BIRA 91



A refreshingly modern beer brand, imagined in India, Bira 91 aspires to bring flavorful beers to the new world. As one of the fastest growing brands in the world, Bira 91 has built a diverse portfolio of award-winning beers, one for every occasion, and aims to drive a global shift in beer towards more color and flavor. Bira 91 is now enjoyed in over 1000 towns and cities spread across 18 countries and brews its beers across four breweries in India. Bira 91 has its flagship taproom in Bengaluru, where it releases one new experimental beer every week, paired with its curry-shop menu. Bira 91 also offers branded merchandise across categories such as glassware, apparel, and gifts, to make every day a lot more playful. Established in 2015, Bira 91 is driven by a dynamic team of over 700 passionate beer lovers and is backed by Sequoia Capital India, Sofina of Belgium, and Kirin Holding of Japan. Bira 91 has also recently acquired The Beer Café, India's leading Alco-Beverage chain to strengthen its play in pubs and taprooms and build India's first large-scale direct-to-consumer platform focused on beer and innovation.



