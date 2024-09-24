King Meets Bahrain Crown Prince, Urges Stop To Israeli War On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 24 (Petra) King Abdullah II on Tuesday met with Bahrain and Prime Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York.His Majesty called for unifying and stepping up Arab efforts to mobilise the international community to stop the Israeli war on Lebanon and prevent dragging the region into an all-out war.The King stressed the importance of reaching an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, as well as maximising humanitarian aid and ensuring its uninterrupted delivery across the Strip.His Majesty warned of the dangers of Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank and violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.The King reiterated the need to reach a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution.Discussions also covered the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and peoples, as well as means to expand cooperation across various fields.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.