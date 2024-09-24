Katara Launches 'Look Away, Look Again' Art Exhibition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Katara – the Cultural Village has launched the“Look Away, Look Again” by photographer and artist Faycal Bezzaoucha, in the presence of a number of ambassadors accredited to the state.

The exhibition, until October 7, presents 25 photographs in which the artist takes viewers on a journey into his inner world and his view of the details that reflect his artistic vision.

Katara general manager Prof Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti has stated that the exhibition includes photographs that captivate and invites the visitor to delve deep within and the artistic dimension with human interaction.

He described the exhibition as“an addition to the various art exhibitions presented by Katara that contribute to enriching the local artistic and cultural scene”, stressing the importance of arts of all kinds in achieving cultural exchange and civilisational communication between peoples.

Algeria-born Bezzaoucha, 49, gained fame through his first exhibition in 2014, which was titled“Picture Story”.

He is known for his photographic portraits, and focusing on the details of the people he photographs.

