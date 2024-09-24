Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Aldi, INC., Over Injuries Suffered By Pressure Cooker

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Johnson//Becker, PLLC, has filed a lawsuit in Louisiana Court on behalf of client Jahsheia Gamble. Ms. Gamble alleges that she and her partner were seriously on February 21, 2023, when the lid of an Aldi Ambiano 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker "suddenly and unexpectedly exploded off the pressure cooker."

Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing clients injured by defective products. Pressure cooker lawsuits filed by Johnson//Becker, PLLC, account for almost 80% of all pressure cooker lawsuits

in the country. 92% of these pressure cooker injury cases are filed in federal court, as the Plaintiffs and Defendants reside in different districts. The firm has represented over 700 individuals injured by exploding pressure cookers.

The Complaint alleges that the pressure cooker was defectively designed because the lid was able to be rotated and opened while the pressure cooker was still under pressure. The Complaint also alleges that Ms. Gamble and her partner have "suffered and will continue to suffer physical and emotional injuries and damages."

Ms. Gamble is represented by Johnson//Becker attorneys Michael K. Johnson, Adam J. Kress, and Anna R. Rick. Mr. Johnson, Mr. Kress, and Ms. Rick are part of Johnson//Becker's Consumer Products litigation team and have experience in representing individuals around the country, including cases involving burn injuries from defective household products.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC

