Zelensky Discussed Peace Formula With President Of Guatemala

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of Guatemala Bernardo Arevalo.

“I met with President of Guatemala Bernardo Arevalo in New York. The key topic of our conversation was the implementation of the Peace Formula,” he said.

The President of Ukraine expressed gratitude to Guatemala for participating in the first Peace Summit and supporting the Joint Communiqué.

“The peace formula can bring a lasting and just peace closer,” Zelensky emphasized.

