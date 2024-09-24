Zelensky Discussed Peace Formula With President Of Guatemala
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of Guatemala Bernardo Arevalo.
The President of Ukraine announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“I met with President of Guatemala Bernardo Arevalo in New York. The key topic of our conversation was the implementation of the Peace Formula,” he said.
The President of Ukraine expressed gratitude to Guatemala for participating in the first Peace Summit and supporting the Joint Communiqué.
“The peace formula can bring a lasting and just peace closer,” Zelensky emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported , at a meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Zelensky discussed further cooperation between our countries, the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit.
