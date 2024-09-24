Wakey Internet Announces Price Reductions On Popular Internet Plans To Enhance Accessibility And Affordability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wakey Internet , a leading provider of affordable, no-contract, unlimited internet services in BC , is pleased to announce a significant reduction in the prices of two of its most popular internet plans. Effective September 24, 2024, customers will experience lower monthly rates for the Supercharged IN250 and Supercharged IN1000 plans, furthering Wakey Internet's commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible internet.



The Supercharged IN250 plan, previously priced at $79 per month, is now available for $69 per month. This plan is ideal for households with over 30 devices connected simultaneously, offering excellent speeds suitable for streaming, gaming, and remote work. The Supercharged IN1000 plan, designed for larger homes with over 100 devices, has been reduced from $89 per month to $79 per month. This plan delivers ultra-fast speeds, catering to heavy data users and smart home setups.



Wakey Internet continues to stand out in the competitive market by providing no-contract, unlimited internet plans that meet the needs of modern households, often at a fraction of the cost of traditional providers. Tanner Gettis, CEO of Wakey Communications Inc., emphasized the company's mission: "Our goal has always been to offer high-speed internet at prices that provide real value. These reductions underscore our dedication to delivering reliable internet, which has become a necessity for our customers."



Customers interested in signing up for the newly reduced plans can visit WakeyInternet for more details on Wakey Internet's full range of services. With no hidden fees or long-term contracts, the process of switching and saving is simpler than ever.



About Wakey Communications Inc.



Wakey Communications Inc., operating as Wakey Internet, serves as Maverick of Western Canada's provider of affordable, no-contract, unlimited internet plans. The company offers its services across Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, focusing on transparency, exceptional customer service, and unbeatable value, distinguishing itself from larger, more expensive providers.



