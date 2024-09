GL Automates T1, E1 And Datacom Testing With Python Scripting Support

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their tProbeTM , an advanced tool for T1, E1 and Datacom testing. has become essential for running repetitive and complex testing scenarios. The tProbeTM supports Python scripting, and GL provides sample scripts to assist the user. This allows smooth, automated workflows that save time and reduce errors.



Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, states,“GL's tProbeTM T1 E1 Datacom analyzer is a versatile platform for generating, receiving, and monitoring traffic on legacy networks. It supports various test traffic including bit error rate testing, tones, digits and audio files. Additionally, it can emulate telecom protocols such as SS7, CAS, and ISDN. The tProbeTM connects to a host Windows® PC via USB, and its accompanying software features an intuitive graphical user interface. Users can easily configure tests, visualize data and export reports.”

The tProbeTM Datacom Analyzer is designed for the installation, verification, and maintenance of Datacom equipment. With a software-selectable interface, it emulates both Data Terminal Equipment (DTE) and Data Communications Equipment (DCE), monitors Datacom lines, and supports both synchronous (sync) and asynchronous (async) modes of operation.

GL's Windows Client/Server (WCS) software enables users to perform remote operations, automate tasks, and connect to multiple tProbeTM devices. The Windows Client Python Module (WCPM) provides a Python interface for WCS, allowing Python programs to connect to one or more WCS instances, execute commands, and receive responses.

The Python client connects to multiple WCS, controlling tProbeTM devices across locations via TCP/IP. This enables easy end-to-end testing with live analysis and visualization. GL offers sample Python scripts, a comprehensive Application Programming Interface manual, and provides support for debugging customer scripts via email or interactive sessions.

Key features of the tProbeTM T1 E1 Datacom Analyzer include:



Python scripting support on both Windows® and Linux® operating systems

Framed and unframed transmission/reception of T1 E1 signals

Intrusive/non-intrusive T1 E1 testing

Protocol emulation including ISDN, CAS and SS7

Monitoring and testing of multiple site locations from a single client

Shared use of tProbeTM devices from multiple client locations

Integration of T1 E1 testing into more complex testing systems

Allows full control of DTE/DCE configurations for flexible testing on Datacom networks

Run Bit Error Rate Tests on DTE/DCE Interface Supports DTE/DCE emulation for comprehensive end-to-end testing and bidirectional monitoring for enhanced troubleshooting of data networks

