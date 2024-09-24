Exascend To Showcase Storage Beyond Boundaries At Embedded World North America 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Revolutionary Automotive-Grade, Radiation-Hardened, and High-Capacity SSDs on Display

TAIPEI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exascend , a service-oriented provider of innovative storage and memory solutions, is excited to announce its participation in embedded world North America 2024 in Austin, Texas, from October 8-10. At Booth 1935, Exascend will present its latest storage innovations tailored for demanding applications in the automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors. Attendees will discover how Exascend's automotive-grade SSDs, radiation-hardened storage for space exploration, and high-capacity SATA SSDs push the limits of performance, endurance, and reliability.

Visit Exascend at Booth 1935 at embedded world North America 2024 to explore cutting-edge storage solutions for automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications.

Continue Reading

Driving Innovation in Automotive Storage

Exascend will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of automotive-grade storage solutions, engineered to perform in the harshest environments, handling extreme temperatures, shock, vibration, and environmental hazards. Featured products include the ISO 16750-3 certified PA4 Series NVMe SSD , the SA4 Series SATA SSD , the award-winning AEC-Q100 Grade 2 certified AS500 Series BGA SSD , and the EM500 Series eMMC .

Empowering Space Exploration with Radiation-Hardened SSDs

In aerospace, where reliability is non-negotiable, Exascend's PR4 Series NVMe SS excels. Featuring Neutron Shield 2.0 technology and advanced protection features, it's ideal for space applications like payload processors and communication systems, with capacities up to 15.36TB and built for extreme conditions.

High-Capacity Industrial SATA SSDs

For industries needing reliable, high-capacity storage, Exascend's SI4 and SE4 Series SATA SSDs offer up to 15.36TB capacity. The SI4 Series operates in temperatures from -40°C to +85°C, while the SE4 Series supports temperatures from 0°C to 70°C, making them ideal for data-intensive and industrial applications.

Visit Exascend at Booth 1935 from October 8-10 at the Austin Convention Center to explore our latest innovations in storage technology for automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications.

For more information or to schedule a meeting, visit exascend .

About Exascend

Exascend is a service-oriented provider of cutting-edge storage and memory solutions, specializing in low-power, high-performance, and high-reliability products. We offer a wide range of storage solutions including SSDs, memory cards, managed NAND, and DRAM modules. With end-to-end capabilities spanning hardware, firmware, software, engineering, manufacturing, and customization, we empower global customers to push the boundaries of innovation, offering quality, reliability, and flexibility. Learn more at

exascend .

SOURCE Exascend

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED