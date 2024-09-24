Eventpipetm Unveils Pipesights, A Powerful Analytics And Reporting Technology, Empowering Businesses With Real-Time Decision-Making Tools

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EventPipe , the leading innovator in event hotel booking technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Analytics Engine, PipeSights. This advanced tool empowers businesses, enabling real-time decision-making with unmatched precision and insight.
A New Era of Business Management
The new Analytics Engine, PipeSights, transcends traditional dashboards and task managers, serving as a dynamic cockpit for business operations. Users are placed in the pilot seat, equipped with a comprehensive view of all critical data points, transforming the decision-making process for businesses.
"At EventPipe, we're not just offering another reporting tool; we're providing an action engine that redefines how our customers run their businesses," said Jeff Logan, Chief Product Officer at EventPipe. "Think of PipeSights as a powerful, flexible cockpit that allows you to steer your business towards success. No matter your role, you'll have access to everything you need to make critical business decisions."
Key Features:
Visual Mastery : PipeSights features state-of-the-art charts and visuals, making data interpretation simple and engaging.
Real-Time Insights : Users can monitor reservations, group blocks, room nights, booking value, pickup, events, and customer interactions – all in real-time and on one page.
Task Management Integration : Seamlessly integrated task management ensures users know exactly what needs attention next.
Customized Notifications/Communications : Easily create notifications for team members, customers, and suppliers based on unique criteria like cut-off date or role.
Role-Specific Data : Tailored data views ensure each team member sees the most relevant information to them, enhancing productivity and decision-making.
A Pulse on Your Business
PipeSights is the heartbeat for travel management companies, sports housing companies, event producers, or partner hotel brands, offering a true pulse on operations. With everything in front of the user, including pacing, revenue, and reservation reports, nothing ever gets overlooked.
About EventPipe:
EventPipe is a cloud software company that provides a modern approach to event hotel block management for event producers, travel management companies, sports housing companies, meeting planners, and convention and visitor bureaus. EventPipe is a comprehensive solution that covers the entire event hotel booking lifecycle. Users can complete everything from creating RFPs to managing hotel contracts, building customized booking sites, managing inventory, and reconciling their events.
