Rugged Handheld Device Market To Reach $6.7 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rugged handheld device has witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to increased demand across industries such as logistics, manufacturing, and field services. These devices offer durability, reliability, and functionality in harsh environments, driving their adoption for improved operational efficiency and reliability in challenging conditions. Wilmington, Delaware , Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Rugged Handheld Device Market by Type (Semi-rugged, fully rugged and Ultra-rugged), Product Type (Rugged Mobile Computer, Rugged Tablet, Rugged Smartphones, Barcode & RFID Scanner and Others), and End User (Industrial, Commercial, Military and Government): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the rugged handheld device market was valued at $4.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth The rugged handheld device market is primarily driven by the need for durable and reliable mobile solutions in demanding environments like industrial sectors, logistics, and outdoor activities. Factors such as robustness against water, dust, and drops, coupled with long battery life and enhanced data capture capabilities, propel their adoption. In addition, advancements in technology, including improved processing power and connectivity options like 5G, further bolster market growth by enabling more sophisticated applications and seamless integration with enterprise systems. Download PDF Sample Copy@ Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $4.3 billion Market Size in 2032 $6.7 billion CAGR 5.2% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments Covered Type, Product Type, and End User Drivers Increased adoption in sectors like logistics, manufacturing, and field services

Requirements for devices that meet safety and environmental standards in various industries.

Growing need for tools to support mobile workforce productivity Opportunities Untapped potential in developing regions for rugged mobile solutions

Increasing integration with IoT devices for enhanced connectivity and data analytics Restraint High initial costs Presence of multiple vendors offering varied specifications



The ultra-rugged segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

By type, the ultra-rugged segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the rugged handheld device market due to increasing requirements for devices that can withstand extremely harsh environments and demanding conditions. Ultra-rugged devices typically offer the highest levels of durability against water, dust, extreme temperatures, and drops, making them ideal for industries such as military, public safety, construction, and field services where reliability in tough conditions is crucial.

The rugged smartphones segment is likely to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

By product type, the rugged smartphones segment is anticipated to experience faster growth for the rugged handheld device market due to increasing demand across industries such as logistics, field services, and public safety. These devices offer durability and reliability in harsh environments while incorporating advanced smartphone functionalities like enhanced connectivity (e.g., 5G), superior cameras for barcode scanning, and long battery life. They cater to the rising trend of mobile workforce management and digital transformation, driving their adoption for improved operational efficiency and real-time data access in challenging conditions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2023, however Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, increasing adoption of rugged devices in sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare, and rising investments in infrastructure projects. Government initiatives promoting digitalization and smart city development further drive market growth. In addition, advancements in technology and a growing population of mobile workforce contribute to the region's robust demand for rugged handheld devices tailored to withstand challenging environmental conditions and enhance operational efficiency.

Players -

Zebra Technologies

Honeywell International Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A.

Trimble Inc.

Handheld Group

Janam Technologies LLC

Bluebird Inc.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

Getac Technology Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global rugged handheld device market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry News

In November 2023, Handheld Group announced a strategic partnership with ProGlove to integrate their respective technologies, promising to revolutionize enterprise mobility. By merging ProGlove's wearable technology with Handheld's robust mobile computers, the collaboration aims to streamline operations, elevate efficiency, and prioritize safety across sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, and field service. This innovative alliance seeks to deliver a unified solution that seamlessly integrates ProGlove's cutting-edge scanners with Handheld's resilient handhelds and tablets, catering to the evolving needs of industrial workers worldwide.

In November 2022, Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, announced the release of the all-new Algiz 10XR, an ultra-rugged 10-inch Windows tablet that combines durability with robust field performance, 5G and future-proof features.

