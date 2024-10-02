Five Arrested For Drug Smuggling In Chennai

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 2 (IANS) The Greater Chennai on Wednesday arrested five individuals on the charges of selling drugs near the Koyambedu market, here.

The police said that the five were involved in the sale and distribution of narcotic pills to college students and other youngsters in Chennai city and suburban areas.

A total of 49 narcotic pills, Rs 17,400 in cash, a button knife, a machete, a weighing machine, five mobile phones and an expensive motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, Mohandas (24), a salon worker, was arrested by the Koyambedu Police, and on interrogation, he informed about his four accomplices.

The team led by Sub Inspector Yuvraj arrested Vijay, an accomplice of Mohandas and also the drug carriers, Ganapathi, Santhosh and Lokesh - all students.

On interrogation, the accused said that they buy the drugs in bulk from Mumbai and sell the contraband in retail packs among the college students of Chennai and surrounding areas.

The accused, according to the Koyambedu police, also frequently travelled to Andhra Pradesh to procure ganja and used to sell it to college students and young professionals.

The Greater Chennai Police said that during interrogation, the accused revealed information about drug syndicates in the city and adjoining districts like Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram.

Police officials told IANS that the Greater Chennai Police will be cracking down on all organised drug syndicates in Chennai to make the city narcotics-free.

It may be noted that since IPS officer A. Arun assumed office as Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police, the Police Department has been criticised for "encountering" hardcore criminals.

Arun replaced Sandeep Rathore after Tamil Nadu BSP president K. Armstrong was brutally killed near his residence by bike-borne assailants on July 5.

Thiruvengadam, one of the main accused in the Armstrong murder case was killed in an encounter with police.

In September, history-sheeter Kakkathoppu Balaji was killed in an encounter with the police and 10 kg ganja was seized from his possession.

Another criminal involved in the distribution of drugs, Raja, was killed in an encounter with police in September.