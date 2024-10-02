Digiyatra To Go Global: India To Launch E-Passports And Facial Recognition For International Travel By 2025

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India is set to introduce facial recognition (FRT) for international air travel, with a pilot project planned for June 2025, according to Digi Yatra Foundation CEO Suresh Khadakbhavi, as per Hindustan Times report.

“We are planning an international pilot project in June 2025 between two countries. We don't want to overcommit. However, we are working in this direction," Khadakbhavi stated, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

DigiYatra is a mobile-based that allows air travellers to store their ID and documents securely. The platform uses facial recognition to eliminate the need for physical ID checks, streamlining the airport experience, as per Hindustan Times report.

Currently, the DigiYatra service is only available for domestic flights within India. It enables contactless entry and security clearance at airports using facial biometrics.



Khadakbhavi added,“We will also work with the Bureau of Immigration and visa-issuing agencies to enable this service for international visitors flying in and out of India," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

At present, the DigiYatra service is operational at several major Indian airports, including Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, as well as Pune International Airport and Cochin International Airport .

Khadakbhavi also revealed plans to roll out e-passports for Indian international travellers.“We will initially roll out e-passports for international passengers, with Indians gaining access once the government starts issuing them,” he said, as quoted by Hindustan Times report.

He highlighted that countries like Singapore and those in the European Union have already implemented e-passports, and many of their citizens possess these documents, making them key participants in the upcoming pilot project as per Hindustan Times report.