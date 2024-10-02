Israel's Netanyahu: Iran Made A Big Mistake And Will Pay The Price

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, in a message, addressed Iran's missile attack on Israel, stating that the attack had failed. He called Tehran's action a major mistake and said that Israel would retaliate for this assault.

Speaking at the start of a political-security cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said,“Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay the price for it. The Iranian does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and take revenge on our enemies.”

Netanyahu further emphasized that Israel remains committed to its principles, saying,“Anyone who attacks us, we will attack them. This applies everywhere we fight against the axis of evil, including Iran.”

Prior to Netanyahu's statement, Israel's representative at the United Nations had also declared that Iran would soon face the consequences of its actions and that Israel's response would be painful.

The United States also described Iran's missile attack on Israel as“ineffective” and stated that it is in communication with Israel regarding a response to the attack.

Iran has called its recent attack on Israel“legal, logical, and legitimate” and threatened that if Tel Aviv retaliates, Iran's response will be“decisive and even stronger than before.”

Jake Sullivan, the U.S. National Security Advisor, in his first press conference after Iran's attack, warned that the Islamic Republic would face consequences for this attack, but did not specify what Israel's response would be.

Reuters, citing analysts, reported that Israel's response is likely to be harsher this time, potentially targeting Iran's nuclear or oil facilities.

Meanwhile, some other experts believe that the United States will likely work behind the scenes to contain Israel's reaction and prevent further escalation.

As tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, the international community watches closely. The potential for further conflict in the region looms large, with Israel prepared to take decisive military action if provoked, while global powers may seek to de-escalate the situation to avoid a broader confrontation.

