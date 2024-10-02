Danish Police Report Two Explosions Near Israeli Embassy In Copenhagen

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Danish reported two explosions near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen on Wednesday, October 2. The police stated that no one was in the blasts and that Denmark is currently investigating the incident.

Copenhagen police posted on social media that they are examining the potential connection between the explosions and the Israeli embassy in the city.

Meanwhile, Copenhagen police stated,“No one was injured, and we are conducting initial investigations at the scene. The possible connection between these explosions and the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen is under investigation.”

Media outlets reported that the police have cordoned off the explosion site and are conducting an investigation.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet commented on the incident.

As investigations continue, authorities are working to determine the motive behind the explosions and any potential links to the Israeli embassy.

Although the lack of injuries is a relief, the incident has heightened concerns about security around diplomatic missions.

