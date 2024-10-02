Washington States Afghanistan Remains US Foreign Policy Priority

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. State Department spokesperson has stated that Afghanistan remains a priority in U.S. foreign policy. Matthew Miller mentioned that Afghanistan-related matters are being handled by the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires for Afghanistan, the U.S. Special Envoy for Women in Afghanistan, and the U.S. State Department.

On Tuesday, October 1, during a press briefing, Miller was asked if Afghanistan continues to be a priority for U.S. foreign policy, to which he replied,“Of course, it is.”

Matthew Miller added that currently, Karen Decker, the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires for Afghanistan, Rina Amiri, the U.S. Special Envoy for Women in Afghanistan, and Mark Pommersheim at the U.S. State Department are leading efforts on issues related to Afghanistan.

These statements come as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Thomas West, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan, will be stepping down from his role.

According to Blinken, Thomas West will now become the head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the U.S. State Department.

In a statement on Tuesday, the U.S. Secretary of State praised Thomas West for his contributions over the past four years, noting that he effectively implemented U.S. policies regarding Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan continues to face a dire humanitarian crisis under the current regime's suppressive policies. The Taliban has banned education for girls beyond the sixth grade and restricted employment opportunities for women, leaving many families in poverty and despair.

The international community has expressed deep concern over these regressive measures, which have worsened living conditions for Afghan women and children. With limited access to education and employment, the country's long-term development prospects remain bleak, and humanitarian aid is urgently needed to address these critical challenges.

