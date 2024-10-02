US: Iran's Missile Attack On Israel Was 'Ineffective'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) U.S. President Joe Biden described Iran's missile attack on Israel as“ineffective” and stated that he would discuss the response to this attack with the Israeli Prime Minister.

Reuters reported early Wednesday, October 2, citing a White House statement, that Iran would face consequences for its missile attack on Israel.

Biden further added that discussions on how Israel will respond to the attack are ongoing, and he plans to speak with Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu.

Jake Sullivan, the U.S. National Security Advisor, in his first press after the attack, said that U.S. military forces in the region assisted Israel and its air defenses in neutralizing the attack.

According to Sullivan, Iran's attack was“ineffective,” and the missiles launched by Iran were intercepted and destroyed.

He also warned Iran that it would face consequences for this attack but did not specify what Israel's response would be.

Reuters, quoting analysts, reported that Israel's response this time is likely to be harsher and could potentially target Iran's nuclear or oil facilities.

Meanwhile, some experts suggest that the U.S. may continue to work behind the scenes to contain Israel's reaction.

The missile attack by Iran on Israel has sparked significant discussions between the U.S. and Israel regarding an appropriate response. While the attack was deemed ineffective, it has raised tensions in the region, with the possibility of a stronger Israeli retaliation looming. The U.S. is expected to play a role in managing the situation to prevent further escalation.

