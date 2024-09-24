Protein Powder Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The protein powder market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $25.19 billion in 2023 to $26.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changing dietary habits, sports nutrition demand, rise in vegetarian and vegan diets, fitness industry evolution, e-commerce growth.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Protein Powder Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The protein powder market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $36.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing health consciousness, aging population, rising disposable income, customization and personalization, digital health, and fitness platforms.

Growth Driver Of The Protein Powder Market

A rising number of fitness enthusiasts is expected to propel the protein powder market going forward. Fitness enthusiasts are people who are committed to their physical well-being and who care about their food, viewing it as a vital component of their overall well-being. Fitness enthusiasts use protein powder to aid weight loss and help tone their muscles, thus, an increase in fitness enthusiasts will propel market growth.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Protein Powder Market Growth?

Key players in the market include NutraBio, Amway Corp., Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Plc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Vitaco Health Limited, ABH Pharma Inc., GSK Plc., Makers Nutrituion LLC, GNC Holdings LLC, Atlantic Multipower UK Limited, Melaleuca Inc., Dalblads Nutrition AB, BPI Sports LLC, MusclePharm Corporation, CytoSport Inc., NOW Foods, Hilmar Ingredients, Arla Foods Ingredients, ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company), HF Series, Nature's Best, Kerry Group, NOW Foods, Isopure, Dymatize Nutrition, Omega Protein Corporation, Jarrow Formulas, Optimum Nutrition, Vega.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Protein Powder Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the protein powder market are adopting a strategic partnership approach, aiming to provide customers with a collagen-boosting treatment inspired by a traditional treat. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Protein Powder Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Casein Protein, Whey Protein, Egg Protein, Soy Protein

2) By Flavor: Chocolate, Cookies And Cream, Vanilla, Strawberry, Other Flavors

3) By Sources: Plant Sources, Animal Sources

4) By Distribution Channel: Nutrition Stores, Supermarkets, Chemists, Online, Other Channels

5) By End Use: Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Other Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Protein Powder Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Protein Powder Market Definition

Protein powder refers to dietary supplements that contain a high percentage of protein that is made from animal foods like milk and eggs or plant sources. They are used to build muscle and repair tissue.

The major types of protein powder are casein protein, whey protein, egg protein, and soy protein. Casein protein refers to a protein that is precipitated from skim milk by either acidifying it to make acid casein or by adding rennet to the milk to produce rennet casein. The major flavors include chocolate, cookies and cream, vanilla, strawberry, and others. The major sources include plant sources and animal sources. These are sold through several distribution channels, such as nutrition stores, supermarkets, chemists, online, and others, and are used for various end uses, such as dietary supplements, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others.

