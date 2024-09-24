Türkiye welcomes 35.8M foreign visitors this year

(MENAFN) In the first eight months of 2024, Türkiye saw a significant boost in its sector, welcoming 35.8 million foreign visitors, a 7.1 percent increase from the same period in 2023, according to a report released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry. This surge in tourism highlights the country’s growing appeal as a global destination, with an influx of tourists from various countries contributing to this rise.



Russian tourists topped the list of international arrivals, with 4.55 million visitors between January and August. Germany followed closely, accounting for 4.38 million tourists, while 3.1 million visitors came from the United Kingdom. These three nations played a crucial role in driving the overall increase in Türkiye’s tourism numbers.



Istanbul, Türkiye’s largest city and a cultural hub, continued to attract the majority of foreign tourists, hosting 34.3 percent of all international visitors, which translates to nearly 12.27 million people. Antalya, known for its Mediterranean beaches and resorts, ranked second, drawing 11 million foreign visitors. Meanwhile, Edirne, situated in northwestern Türkiye near the borders of Bulgaria and Greece, also saw strong numbers with 3.36 million visitors.



In August 2024 alone, Türkiye welcomed 6.82 million foreign tourists, reflecting a 2.47 percent increase compared to August of the previous year. This growth follows a successful 2023 for the country’s tourism sector, which recorded 49.2 million tourist arrivals, a notable rise from 44.5 million in 2022. The steady increase in tourist numbers underscores Türkiye’s resilience and its ability to maintain its position as a top destination for international travelers.

