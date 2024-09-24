New Book, 'Data Independence,' Calls For Empowering Individuals In The Data Age

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where digital footprints shape our lives, Wes Chaar's Data Independence: Reclaiming Privacy in an Era of Evolving Tech emerges as a pivotal guide for personal data empowerment. Chaar, a renowned expert in data science and artificial intelligence, leverages his extensive experience to offer not just critique, but a revolutionary path forward.At the heart of Chaar's new book are the concepts of data Consent, data Control, and data Currency (C3) over personal data, working in tandem with a framework for Transparency, Accountability, Protection, Equality, and Respect (TAPER). The book introduces the Personal Data Vault Key (PDVK) system, a tool designed to give individuals sovereignty over their digital information."Our personal data is our digital DNA," Chaar says. "It is time we take back our privacy and decide who has access to our data, how it's used, and how we can benefit from it. It's time we exercise our 'data vote.' " This sentiment encapsulates the book's mission to challenge the status quo and provide actionable strategies for data autonomy.Data Independence, published by Advantage Books, is more than an exposé of current practices; it's a blueprint for a new approach to privacy and data rights. Through compelling case studies and clear frameworks, Chaar outlines how individuals can engage with their data on their own terms, potentially reshaping the data economy.As artificial intelligence continues to advance, the importance of data C3 becomes increasingly critical. Data Independence stands as an essential read for anyone concerned about the future of personal freedom in the digital age, offering a vision of a world where individuals truly own their digital selves.About Wes Chaar, Ph.D .Wes Chaar, author of Data Independence: Reclaiming Privacy in an Era of Evolving Tech, is a leading expert in analytics, data science, machine learning, artificial Intelligence, and data fusion. Over the course of his career, Chaar has been involved in innovations in the airline, hospitality, consumer-packaged goods, retail, advertising, media, marketing, private equity, and data services sectors. His background includes serving in senior leadership positions at Sabre, Delta Air Lines, Turner Broadcasting System, and Catalina. Chaar has a bachelor's degree in Computer and Communications Engineering from the American University of Beirut, a master's degree in Computer Science from the University of West Florida, and a doctorate in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books ( ), an Advantage Media imprint, offers independent publishing programs and Authority MediaTM services purpose-built for transformational business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts who seek to inspire a new generation, ignite social change, and grow their reputation as thought leaders. The company has published more than 2,000 authors who reside in 12 countries and has translated their books into more than 20 languages.

