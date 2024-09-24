Badger Names Flor Alvarez Director Of Research And Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flor Alvarez joins Badger, a natural products company, as its new director of research and development.

Appointment marks an important milestone for future innovations from award-winning CPG manufacturer

- Rebecca Hamilton, co-CEO, BadgerGILSUM, NH, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- W.S. Badger Co ., a legacy indie brand that has been making radically simple organic and natural body care since 1995, announced today that Flor Alvarez has been appointed Director of Research and Development, effective August 16. Alvarez joined the company full-time after a successful consultancy that resulted in the brand's newly launched award-winning and patent-pending SPF 30 Daily and Face sunscreens .Alvarez is a seasoned executive with more than 18+ years of experience in materials supramolecular chemistry, with a high specialization in organogels. A scientific consultant for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food industries since 2016, she most recently served as CEO and senior consultant at Viscoelabs, a scientific consulting center based in Mexico that she co-founded in 2021.Alvarez has a Ph.D. in Bioprocess and a B.S. in Food Engineering. She holds two global patents, is a sought-after speaker, and has been published 16 times in international publications for her work.“Flor brings an incredible combination of innovation, visionary thinking, next-level science-backed expertise, and understanding of the natural market to Badger, and we are thrilled to have her on the team,” says Rebecca Hamilton, co-CEO and co-owner at Badger.“We've already benefited from her wealth of knowledge as we continue to push the boundaries of performance and functionality of our sunscreens and body care in general.”Since launching its first mineral sunscreen in 2015, Badger has remained the leading maker in the natural industry, moving the needle forward for more skin-friendly, multi-functional, daily-use sunscreens that benefit people and the planet. According to SPINs Scan Natural Enhanced Channel, Badger was the bestselling sunscreen, with 6 of its SKUs placing in the top 10 (based on a 12 week period ending on 7/14/24).According to recent 52-week data from Circana, sales of sun products, namely suntan lotions and oils in US multi-outlets, rose 7.4% last year. GlobalData's market data forecasts that the European sun care market will grow 2.8% this year to nearly $3.0 billion. And new skincare launches with a UV protection claim globally have been on the rise in the past three years-growing from 31% in 2021 to 34% in 2002 to 35% in 2023, according to data tracked in Mintel's Global New Products Database.For a growing number of savvy consumers, sun care has become an integral part of skin care year-round.“Our decades in the business have taught us that when it comes to the feel and ease of application-ultra light and silky, non-greasy, fast-absorbing formulas suitable for all skin tones that include double-duty skin-benefitting ingredients are the future,” says Hamilton.Alvarez will lead an R&D team focused on new product innovation (from ideation to launch), research, formulation, testing, and scale-up for manufacturing in the company's FDA-compliant, solar-powered facility. This will enable Badger to further elevate and expand its premium organic skincare offerings and increase its footprint and presence in existing and new markets nationwide.About BadgerA family-run and family-friendly company making healthy products for people and the planet since 1995, Badger was born when Badger Bill, a carpenter, created a recipe of natural ingredients strong enough to soothe his rough, dry, cracked hands. Today, the company produces sunscreens and personal care products at its solar-powered headquarters in Gilsum, N.H. Inherent in Badger's DNA is its status as a B Corp, a certification earned through B Lab, a third-party non-profit that works with sustainable-minded brands to meet rigorous standards of transparency and environmental and social performance. Badger has been a certified B Corp since 2011 and, in 2015, became one of New Hampshire's first businesses to register legally as a Benefit Corporation. For more information, visit badgerbalm and follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

