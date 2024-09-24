Retriever Medical Announces Notice Of Allowance For Innovative Clot Removal Device

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This illustration depicts the innovative clot removal device, showcasing the two spheres expanding to effectively eliminate clots from blood vessels.

This image illustrates the mechanism of the clot capture device, showing the proximal sphere moving forward to engage and capture a clot between the two spheres.

Retriever Medical's groundbreaking clot removal device has received a notice of allowance, paving the way for advanced options in vascular care.

- Ben BoboLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Retriever Medical, Inc. , a leader in interventional medicine, is excited to announce the notice of allowance for Application No. 17/450,978 , which pertains to our groundbreaking clot removal device designed to enhance thrombectomy procedures. This innovative technology is set to revolutionize the way occlusions are treated in patients, significantly improving outcomes and procedural efficiency.The new clot removal device features a sophisticated design that includes:1.Lumen and Elongated Member: An elongated member extending from a proximal to a distal end, providing the primary structure for the device.2.First Expandable Member: Positioned along the length of the elongated member, allowing for targeted manipulation during procedures.3.Second Expandable Member: Strategically placed distal to the first expandable member, enabling enhanced efficacy in clot removal.4.Intuitive Handle: A handle that incorporates multiple actuation mechanisms, allowing healthcare professionals to easily expand or contract the expandable members as needed.5.Independent Manipulation: The capability for the first and second expandable members to be manipulated independently, enabling clinicians to tailor their approach based on specific procedural requirements."Our commitment to advancing interventional medicine is at the heart of what we do," said Ben Bobo , CEO of Retriever Medical. "This notice of allowance represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative solutions that enhance patient care and safety during critical procedures."Retriever Medical's dedication to innovation is exemplified by our ClotHound thrombectomy systems, including the ClotHound Blue DVT and ClotHound Gold PE. These systems are designed to deliver unparalleled performance in clot removal, helping to improve recovery times and patient outcomes.As we move forward, Retriever Medical remains committed to driving excellence in healthcare through continuous research and development, ensuring that our products meet the evolving needs of medical professionals and their patients.For more information about Retriever Medical and our innovative solutions, please visit .About Retriever Medical, Inc.Founded with a vision to revolutionize interventional medicine, Retriever Medical, Inc. specializes in developing innovative surgical systems. Our flagship ClotHound thrombectomy systems exemplify our commitment to improving patient outcomes and procedural efficiency. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Retriever Medical is dedicated to advancing healthcare technology.Retriever Medical's trademarks include Retriever Medical the Retriever Medical logo, ClotHound, ClotHound Blue, ClotHound Gold, ClotHound ACE, and Blood Genie. DogCurve, DogLeg, and DogTail, PawSeal and SwiftSeal are registered trademarks.

