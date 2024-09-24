“AI to Change the Way the Students Learn at IIM Sambalpur” – Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal On 10th Foundation Day

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) September 24th, 2024; Bengaluru – IIM Sambalpur, one of the premier management institutions, announced the introduction of AI in a big way which will transform the way students learn in classrooms. Role of teacher will change that from teaching to creating and learning. IIM Sambalpur commemorated its 10th Foundation Day by reflecting a decade of excellence and transformative achievements that underscore its commitment to innovation, inclusiveness and integrity. Since its inception, the institution of national importance has aimed at imparting management education through action-oriented research, value-driven consulting and experiential learning pedagogy and is rapidly emerging as a leader in business education, pioneering new benchmarks in gender diversity, placements, cultural development, sustainability initiatives, and technological advancements.



Uday A. Kaole, Chairman and Managing Director of MCL, graced the event as the chief guest, while Dr. Anurag Batra was the guest of honor. Nishita Baliarsingh, Co-founder & CEO, Nexus Power and Anindya Ghosh, Associate Partner, IBM were the keynote speakers.



10th Foundation Day of IIM Sambalpur



Delivering a welcome address, Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur said, “I express sincere thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and everyone who contributed to building this world-class institute. I want to highlight some unique highlights of the institute. IIM Sambalpur, which began with just 49 MBA students in 2015, is today a proud institution with 320 MBA students and a ground-breaking 75% female student body. We created world-class infrastructure and process of onboarding 60 plus of start-ups under our incubation centre, and promoted international collaborations. Furthermore, he said, “We today announce the implementation of AI in classrooms for the transformative learning experience.”



He also spoke about plans to organize a Women's Empowerment Summit in February to further the goals of Viksit Bharat. IIM Sambalpur is well-positioned to emerge as a global leader in management education. IIM Sambalpur this year will have three Centers of Excellence, a more diverse MBA program that is in line with NEP’s focused efforts towards international accreditations, and expansion of campus this year.



Chief Guest Uday Kaole, CMD, MCL said, “IIM Sambalpur is the most vibrant and most talked about IIM. With IIM Sambalpur, students are in the best hands. I congratulate IIM Sambalpur for everything they have done till now. I congratulate Dr. Jaiswal who is the power behind this institute, towards making it unstoppable. Through this address, I offer access to great talents from IIM Sambalpur to see the business aspect at MCL, the largest coal producer in the country.”



Nishita Balliarsingh, Co-founder & CEO, Nexus Power as a keynote speaker inspired students by speaking about consistency of efforts and being honest with yourself.



Anindya Ghosh, Associate Partner, IBM as a keynote speaker emphasized on focused efforts and giving your 100%, love what you do, financial planning at early stage.



Dr. Anurag Batra, Guest of Honor, iterated on the importance of sleep, helping others, working towards sustainability, and being optimistic.



Central Inauguration of IDE Bootcamp Second Edition Phase I

The Foundation Day celebration coincides with the launch of the Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp (Second Edition – Phase I), envisioned by the Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. Scheduled from 23rd to 27th September 2024, this initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Education, AICTE, and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC), aims to nurture innovation, design, and entrepreneurial skills among student innovators across India. The Bootcamp was hosted simultaneously across nine prestigious institutions from all across the nation.

The bootcamp engages over 3000 student innovators and Innovation Ambassadors from higher education institutions across the country. IIM Sambalpur actively supports the IDE Bootcamp through its focus on fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and experiential learning, which aligns with the core goals of the initiative. As a leading management institution committed to action-oriented research and value-driven education, IIM Sambalpur provides a robust platform for nurturing entrepreneurial mindsets and creative problem-solving skills among students. “India is about to take a big stride forward in fostering the entrepreneurial spirit of its youth and fortifying its innovation ecosystem with the launch of this bootcamp” – Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur.

Bootcamp Exhibition

The event also featured an exhibition by innovators & startups with more than 70 startups showcasing their unique products. There were diverse range of products including tech products, agriculture products, and healthcare products, etc. Startups from across the nation have participated in the exhibition.





