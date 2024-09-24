Coinw Makes A Lasting Impression At TOKEN2049 With Major Collaborations And A Legendary After-Party

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, a leading global exchange , took center stage at TOKEN2049, the world's premier event in the calendar, marking their fifth attendance as a platinum sponsor . This year, CoinW elevated its presence with a unique collaboration involving strategic partners from the Middle East, underscoring its growing influence and pivotal role in the region's blockchain ecosystem.









A Standout Presence with Innovation on Display

At TOKEN2049, CoinW's booth was impossible to miss. An eye-catching photo wall, featuring a vibrant map of Singapore in the exchange's signature violet hues, welcomed visitors and signaled their arrival at both the heart of the event and the gateway to CoinW's world of blockchain innovation. Occupying a prime spot on the bustling exhibition floor, CoinW's sleek, space-themed booth, symbolizing the limitless potential of blockchain, quickly became one of the most visited throughout the event.

The booth buzzed with activity as KOLs, crypto traders, and Web3 enthusiasts gathered to engage with CoinW's high-performance offerings. CoinW's presence extended beyond its own innovations, as it shared the space with major UAE and Dubai government entities, including the Dubai Blockchain Center, the Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi, the UAE Ministry of Economy, and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, further showcasing its role as a key player in the Middle East's blockchain scene.







Expanding Influence in the Middle East and Beyond

CoinW used the TOKEN2049 platform to strengthen its strategic partnerships, particularly in the Middle East. Sharing its booth with leading UAE institutions was a clear signal of its commitment to the region.

In addition to its regional efforts, CoinW actively engaged with key blockchain ecosystems. The exchange participated in a TON ecosystem side event, highlighting the potential of Telegram's Web3 integrations. CoinW President Sonia Shaw took the stage at a fireside chat hosted by Triangle, an accelerator focused on advancing the TON ecosystem. Shaw emphasized that simple, everyday use cases-particularly payments-would be the catalyst for bringing the next billion users from Web 2 into Web3. CoinW is dedicated to identifying and incubating high-potential projects, a mission being reinforced during the event.

The Most Talked-About After-Party

CoinW closed out TOKEN2049 with a bang, hosting“The Legendary Party” at Sentosa's Tipsy Unicorn Beach, an event that quickly became the highlight of the week. With nearly 2,400 attendees, including over 500 VIP guests, it was the most talked-about after-party at TOKEN2049, offering a perfect conclusion to two days of insightful discussions, networking, and innovation.









The high-octane event featured top-tier entertainment, headlined by global K-pop sensation LØREN, whose indie and heavy rock tunes had the crowd on their feet. Represented by the renowned label 88Rising, LØREN's performance embodied CoinW's commitment to bridging cultures across the East, Middle East, and West, with blockchain innovation at the core. Despite the logistical challenges and the event's overwhelming demand, CoinW ensured a smooth, no-queue experience for all guests, setting a new standard for TOKEN2049 after-parties.







Looking Ahead

CoinW's participation at TOKEN2049 exemplified its ongoing commitment to driving blockchain innovation and deepening global partnerships. Beyond its collaborations with Middle Eastern government entities, CoinW has been actively involved in fostering ecosystem partnerships, sponsoring key events like ETHCC and EDCON in the Ethereum space, and presenting at Bitcoin 2024 . Its involvement in the Solana ecosystem continues to grow, with CoinW co-hosting side events and sponsoring hackathons, including the upcoming Solana Founders' Villa in Dubai.

While exploring new ecosystem partnerships in the blockchain space, CoinW remains committed to prioritizing the security of user assets, solidifying its position as the most trusted ally in the cryptocurrency industry. Over the past seven years, CoinW has invested tens of millions annually in wallet security, maintaining a flawless record with zero security incidents. After enhancing its KYT (Know Your Transaction) and KYA (Know Your Asset) data systems, CoinW is also driving global compliance efforts to lead the future of digital finance.

About CoinW

Founded in 2017, CoinW is a globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange that provides a comprehensive trading ecosystem and innovative products. With over 18 localized service centers and more than 13 million users worldwide, CoinW is dedicated to empowering traders, investors, and innovators across the globe.







CONTACT: marketing (at) coinw.com