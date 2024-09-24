PUBG MOBILE MARKS SAUDI NATIONAL DAY WITH STAR-STUDDED SHOWDOWN FEATURING YAQOUB AL-FARHAN AND DJ MUBARAK

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) DUBAI – 23 September 2024: In a thrilling celebration of Saudi Arabia’s National Day, PUBG MOBILE is collaborating with acclaimed Saudi Yaqoub Al-Farhan and renowned musician DJ Mubarak to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for Saudi players. Culminating with the release of a special honoring the Kingdom’s culture, the team-up will showcase the unique talents of both stars as they bring their own flair to the battle royale arena.











DJ Mubarak, known for his innovative sounds, has also created an exclusive Saudi National Day song, “يا زينها عيونك ” tailored for the PUBG MOBILE universe. The song reflects the deep devotion, loyalty, and unwavering commitment of Saudis to their homeland. The energetic track will feature in a cinematic short film where DJ Mubarak, alongside his crew members Majeed and Turky, will join Rashash and Norah star Yaqoub Al-Farhan in an epic race to claim the coveted crates. Packed with excitement, teamwork, and strategic gameplay, the film encapsulates the bold, creative spirit at the heart of PUBG MOBILE.



To further honor the Saudi community, PUBG MOBILE has launched an exclusive in-game thawb set inspired by traditional Saudi attire, where players can dress their characters in a bespoke outfit designed specifically for this occasion. Adding to the celebration, PUBG MOBILE has introduced the Ardah, the iconic Saudi Sword Dance, allowing players to engage with the cultural heritage of the Kingdom in a way that blends tradition with modern gameplay.















Saudi National Day, a day filled with national pride, unity, and celebration, as people across the country come together to honor their rich history, cultural heritage, and the Kingdom’s bright future.



This year, PUBG MOBILE’s collaboration with Yaqoub Al-Farhan and DJ Mubarak brings the energy and excitement of Saudi National Day to the gaming world, delivering a dynamic fusion of creativity, culture, and cutting-edge entertainment.





