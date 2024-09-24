Malabar Gold & Diamonds Relaunches Largest Jewellery Showroom In Al Ain

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Malabar & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 355 showrooms across 13 countries, has just launched their renovated and restyled showroom in Al Ain at Meena Bazar. The showroom was inaugurated by Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director of International Operations at Malabar & Diamonds in the presence of Mr. Mayankutty C, Senior Director of Malabar Group, Mr. Faisal A.K, Head of at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Mr. Nijaz E.M, Zonal Head of Abu Dhabi & Al Ain region, other senior management team members, customers & well-wishers.

The newly revamped showroom in Meena Bazar stands as the largest jewellery destination in the Al Ain region, offering an extensive selection of exquisite designs in gold, diamonds, and precious gems. Catering to every jewellery lover's taste, the showroom features a vast array of options for daily wear, office wear, special occasions, and bridal collections. It proudly showcases Malabar Gold & Diamonds' various exclusive brands such as Mine-Diamonds jewellery, Era-Uncut diamond jewellery, Viraaz-Royal Polki jewellery, Ethnix-handcrafted designer jewellery, Precia-Gem jewellery, Divine-Indian Heritage jewellery and Starlet-Kids jewellery.

“We are extremely delighted to present our renovated showroom in Al Ain Meena Bazar mall to our loyal customers in the region. Standing as the largest jewellery showroom in Al Ain, the outlet has been renovated and restyled to meet the ever-varying jewellery requirements of our loyal customers and improve their jewellery shopping experience. The enhancement in jewellery design as well as the capabilities of the showroom is sure to be a big hit amongst jewellery lovers in Al Ain.

As Malabar Gold & Diamonds charts its ambitious expansion plan to strengthen its retail presence in existing regions and expand into new territories, we sincerely thank all our customers for the invaluable patronage they have extended to us over the years”, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has a total of 3 showrooms in Al Ain, with a second showroom at Meena Bazar and a third outlet at Lulu Hypermarket, Kuwaitat. In Abu Dhabi, the brand has an extensive presence with 10 outlets located at Al Wahda Mall, Hamdan Street, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre, Al Dhannah Mall, Shabia Musaffah, Mazyad Mall, Capital Mall, Mushrif Mall, & Khalidiyah Mall.

In line with the brand's aim of expanding its retail footprint across the globe, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has charted an expansive expansion plan for the coming months, with 20 new showrooms launches planned before Diwali across the UAE, Qatar, KSA, USA & India.









