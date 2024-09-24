U.S. News Releases 2025 Best Colleges Rankings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Latest edition prioritizes social mobility and post-graduate success.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today announced the 2025 Best Colleges . Serving as a guide for prospective students and their families, the national rankings evaluate nearly 1,500 colleges and universities using up to 17 measures of academic quality. This year's edition continues to prioritize social mobility and post-graduate success.

More than 50% of an institution's ranking includes varying outcome measures related to its success in enrolling and graduating students from all backgrounds with manageable debt as well as earnings of post graduates.

"Now in its 40th year, the Best Colleges rankings continue to be a trusted source of information for students and their families," says LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor for Education at U.S. News. "By considering factors such as social mobility and post-graduate success, we aim to help students choose schools that not only provide a quality education but also prepare them for a successful and fulfilling future."



For this year's edition, the following national universities saw significant increases in their rank:

D'Youville University (NY)

+61

University of Texas – San Antonio +49

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University +49

Andrews University (MI) +47

Eastern Kentucky University +41

Dominican University New York +40

Union University (TN)

+40

University of North Texas +40

Winston-Salem State University (NC)

+40

The University of Texas – El Paso +38

Florida Institute of Technology +38

Augusta University (GA)

+36

Boise State University (ID) +36

Prairie View A&M University +36

The Master's University and Seminary (CA) +36

Wichita State University (KS) +36

Mary Baldwin University (VA) +34

Mount St. Joseph University +34

This edition of the rankings also includes specialized rankings, such as the best value schools , most innovative colleges , top performers on social mobility

and historically Black colleges and universities , as well as universities with the greatest commitment to undergraduate teaching . Additionally, find Programs That Enhance Student Experience , including first-year experiences , co-ops/internships , service learning , study abroad

and undergraduate research/creative projects .

"Given the rising cost of higher education, it is more important than ever that students and their families have access to the information that U.S. News Best Colleges provides," says Eric Gertler, executive chairman and CEO of U.S. News.

"The rankings data and accompanying editorial content offer crucial information to those seeking to make the best decision about their college education."



Going beyond the rankings, U.S. News publishes content related to the college selection experience. This includes advice on topics such as "No Loan'' Colleges: What to Know " and "A Look at 20 Years of Tuition Costs at National Universities ."

The 2025 Best Colleges methodology is calculated using up to 17 key measures of academic quality for National Universities and 13 indicators for the National Liberal Arts Colleges, Regional Universities and Regional Colleges. The formula uses data universally reported by schools or obtainable from third-party sources. Schools' eligibility to be ranked is not contingent on participation in U.S. News' surveys.

2025 Best National Universities - Top 3

1. Princeton University (NJ)

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

3. Harvard University (MA)

2025 Best National Liberal Arts Colleges – Top 3

1. Williams College (MA)

2. Amherst College (MA)

3. Swarthmore College (PA)

2025 Top Public Schools: National Universities – Top 3

1. University of California, Los Angeles

2. University of California, Berkeley

3. University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

2025 Top Historically Black Colleges and Universities – Top 3

1. Spelman College

2. Howard University

3. Florida A&M University (tie)

3. Tuskegee University (tie)

2025 Top Performers on Social Mobility: National Universities – Top 3

1. Florida International University (FL) (tie)

1. University of California, Riverside (tie)

3. California State University, Long Beach (tie)

3. University of California, Merced (tie)

2025 Top Performers on Social Mobility: National Liberal Arts Colleges – Top 3

1. Lake Forest College (IL) (tie)

1. Spelman College (GA) (tie)

3. Salem College (NC)

U.S. News' education portfolio of resources includes the Scholarship Finder

tool which provides potential and current undergraduate students with access to financial aid options and more than 18,000 scholarships. In addition,

U.S. News College Compass provides students and their parents with access to the most complete rankings and data.

To order a copy of the "Best Colleges 2025" guidebook (ISBN 979-8-9864591-4-1), visit the online

U.S. News store .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED