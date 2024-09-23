The OREO® Lovers Series At It's Boba Time: Indulge In Iconic Flavors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Experience the beloved taste of OREO® cookies in your favorite bubble teas, frappes, and shakes.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Boba Time, a leading innovator in the world of bubble tea and specialty beverages, is thrilled to invite guests to indulge in the OREO® Lovers Series, a delightful selection of drinks that blend the iconic taste of OREO® cookies with an array of delicious beverages. Perfect for any time of year, this series is a must-try for OREO® enthusiasts and those looking to enjoy a unique twist on their favorite drinks.

The OREO® Lovers Series features 11 uniquely crafted drinks, each designed to highlight the distinct flavors of OREO® cookies in refreshing and indulgent ways. Whether you're a fan of classic milk tea or crave something more adventurous, the series offers something for everyone:

: A delightful fusion of the classic milk tea with crushed OREO® cookies for an added crunch.: A matcha lover's dream with a sweet OREO® cookie twist.: The bold flavors of Thai tea meet the classic crunch of OREO® cookie.A caffeinated delight blending coffee with OREO® cookies for the perfect pick-me-up.A nutty, creamy combination of pistachio flavor and OREO® cookie goodness.: A rich, chocolatey shake that pairs perfectly with OREO® cookie pieces.: A tropical twist with creamy coconut and crunchy OREO® cookie bits.A fruity favorite blending fresh strawberry flavor with OREO® cookies.: A vibrant taro shake enhanced by the classic taste of OREO® cookies.: A refreshing mint and chocolate frappe with a signature OREO® cookie crunch.: The ultimate cookies and cream experience, brimming with OREO® cookies.

"We are beyond excited to partner with OREO® to bring this fun and delicious series to our customers that showcase this nostalgic flavor in such a diverse and creative way," said Eunice Pak, President of Boba Time, Inc., franchisor of It's Boba Time brand. "The OREO® Lovers Series perfectly captures the playful spirit of both our brands, offering a new way to enjoy the classic taste of OREO® cookies that everyone knows and loves. Each drink is crafted with care, ensuring that every handcrafted sip delivers the perfect blend of flavors and textures."

Available at all It's Boba Time locations, the OREO® Lovers Series is the perfect way to enjoy AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE® in a whole new way. Stop by your nearest store to experience these irresistible drinks for yourself.

About It's Boba Time

Founded in 2003 with a passion for boba, It's Boba Time has expanded from 40 drinks to over 140 options, including smoothies, slushes, milk teas, and fresh juices, all made-to-order with fresh fruits and customizable toppings. It's Boba Time creates a welcoming environment where everyone can find their favorite drink, making them a beloved destination for boba enthusiasts across Los Angeles and beyond. Their commitment to quality and innovation ensures every visit is a delightful experience. For more information, please visit itsbobatime or follow us on Instagram at @itsbobatime .

About OREO® Cookie

OREO® is the world's favorite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on

Facebook/OREOUnitedStates , Twitter @OREO or on Instagram @OREO .

SOURCE It's Boba Time

