DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates is hosting the second annual Smart Spaces September 24-25 at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel , starting tomorrow with the pre-show research "Transforming Smart Spaces: Research & Insights."

Smart Spaces sponsors include ADT Multifamily; Cox Communities; Nice; Vantiva; Xfinity Communities; Kwikset; Calix; Homebase, a Quext Company; SkyBell; SmartRent; DojoNetworks; WireStar Networks; Zentra Access; and Salto.

Parks Associates Hosts Smart Spaces Conference, Highlighting Focus on Tech for Multifamily and Smart Spaces Markets

Parks Associates research finds nearly 90% of MDU owners and operators in the US are planning to deploy, upgrade, or replace a smart building solution in the next 12 months. The most popular systems include video surveillance, smart thermostats, and electronic access controls. While only 32% have plans related to EV charging stations, this represents a dramatic increase over the current percentage of companies that have stations deployed (15%) and points to escalating demand.

"Several years of high interest rates led to a lull in new construction, but many MDU operators realized new technologies are essential," said Elizabeth Parks , President and CMO, Parks Associates.

"Adoption of tech is becoming increasingly prominent in retrofits, and many systems added during the pandemic are now due for an upgrade. The market is primed for a new wave of investments, especially with the Federal Reserve cutting rates now and planning to do more in 2025."

Event registration is open. To request data or an interview, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] , 972-490-1113.

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, brings together property owners, building managers, and technology leaders to discuss the innovations in the multidwelling and hospitality environments. The event features consumer research, informative sessions, and networking opportunities for building executives, service providers, and hardware, middleware, and software providers enabling next-gen solutions for consumers, MDUs, and public spaces.

Throughout the event, Parks Associates shares its research on bulk broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home, and IoT technologies, including access controls, energy management, and network support, setting the stage for conversations on the current and future opportunities in smart apartments and hospitality.

