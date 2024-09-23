UNDP Launches Digital Inclusion Playbook 2.0 Culminating From 100-Day Global Consultation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNDP's Playbook 2.0 offers wider case evidence and a Strategic Action Framework that enables communities to launch their own digital inclusion campaigns.

SINGAPORE, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched Digital Inclusion Playbook 2.0 , a flagship publication that culminated from a 100-day Global Consultation engaging over 500 contributors across all sectors and regions. It serves as a critical resource to help countries and communities advance inclusive digital transformation effectively in a world of rapidly evolving technologies and complex global dynamics. Playbook 2.0 sits at the leading edge of policy and practice, aligned with the aspirations of the Global Digital Compact to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital era.Earlier this year, UNDP collaborated with Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to convene a high-level roundtable at the ATxSummit in May, launching Digital Inclusion Playbook 1.0, which was developed with substantive insights from Singapore, and kickstarting the Global Consultation. Over the course of 100 days, UNDP engaged more than 500 contributors, including government officials, industry experts, and civil society practitioners from over 30 countries across all regions, through six physical forums and over 30 virtual consultations and focus groups.The extensive global consultation culminated in Playbook 2.0, which presents wider evidence from over 50 case studies, as well as more comprehensive and action-oriented strategies, built around these key themes:. Future Readiness: The Playbook stresses the importance of responding proactively to both the opportunities and risks arising from the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and other digital technologies. It provides strategies for countries and communities to stay ahead of these advancements while addressing broader social, economic, and political trends, such as demographic shifts, trust deficit in institutions, and fiscal constraints.. Multi-Stakeholder Approach: The Global Consultation reaffirmed the power of collaboration across governments, businesses, and civil society to drive progress in digital inclusion. Playbook 2.0 features deeper insights into the opportunities for international, regional, and South-South Cooperation; the scope for the industry to leverage AI and innovations for public good; the potential of youth to champion digital inclusion; the impact of empowering women in the digital economy; and the need for an intersectional approach to support various vulnerable communities.. Vision to Action: Playbook 2.0 provides a six-step Strategic Action Framework that enables countries and communities to launch their own multi-stakeholder digital inclusion campaigns, applying high-impact levers – such as network access, affordability, trust and confidence, skills and literacy, opportunities in digital economy and digital society – to uplift various population segments towards full and meaningful digital inclusion. The framework offers a clear and structured roadmap that transforms the vision of digital inclusion into real, impactful actions tailored to local contexts.Mr Robert Opp, Chief Digital Officer, UNDP highlighted:“Digital technologies have the power to transform our world. When their power is harnessed for the benefit of all, they can accelerate progress on 70% of the 169 SDG targets, impacting areas such as climate action, education, hunger and poverty. UNDP is at the forefront of supporting countries in their digital transformation journey, putting people and human rights at the centre of development efforts.While meaningful progress has been achieved, bridging the digital divide remains a challenge in many parts of the world. Our Digital Inclusion Playbook 2.0 stands as an essential, action-driven resource shaped by global insights and expertise. The strong engagement from partners across the globe reflects a shared commitment to this critical mission, well beyond the 100-day Global Consultation. We are eager to continue supporting our partners and strengthening collaborations as we collectively strive for a more inclusive digital future-one that leaves no one behind.”Ms Doreen Tan, Assistant Chief Executive (Strategic Planning and Digital Readiness) of IMDA, said: "We are heartened to collaborate with UNDP to launch the Digital Inclusion Playbook 2.0, a culmination of the collective insights gathered during UNDP's 100-day Global Consultation that was kickstarted at IMDA's ATxSummit in Singapore. The Digital Inclusion Playbook 2.0 highlights the digital inclusion initiatives that many countries have shared, and provides actionable recommendations. We look forward to the conversations and collaborations that the Playbook inspires, to advance our shared goal of building digital inclusion globally.”About UNDPUNDP partners with people at all levels of society to help build nations that can withstand crisis, and drive and sustain the kind of growth that improves the quality of life for everyone. On the ground in nearly 170 countries and territories, we offer global perspective and local insight to help empower lives and build resilient nations.The Global Centre for Technology, Innovation and Sustainable Development is a joint initiative by the Government of Singapore and the UNDP which aims at identifying and co-creating technological solutions for sustainable development. The Centre curates partnerships, identifies solutions and connects partners and innovations with UNDP's Global Policy Network and development partners.

