Atishi's Appointment As Delhi CM Height Of Sycophancy: KC Tyagi

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 23 (IANS) After Atishi assumed the role of Chief of Delhi, senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi sharply criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership, calling it an unprecedented move in Indian politics.

Tyagi stated,“This is the first time in the history of the country that a Chief Minister has been elected by the MLAs in the country. This is the height of flattery and sycophancy.”

His comments reflect the tension surrounding the transition of power in Delhi.

Atishi, who is considered close to both Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, was recently elected by the AAP Parliamentary Board to take over as Chief Minister following the AAP National Convener Kejriwal's resignation amid allegations of corruption linked to the Delhi liquor policy case.

Her ascension is seen as a critical moment for the AAP, as it navigates leadership changes while facing intense criticism from Opposition parties.

Tyagi's remarks highlight the criticism from political opponents, accusing the AAP of internal favouritism and questioning the decision-making process.

The JD(U) senior leader addressed a range of political issues in a statement, touching on key figures in Indian politics.

Reacting to NCP leader Sharad Pawar's remarks on 'One Nation, One Election', Tyagi emphasised that the NDA is united on the issue, while the Opposition's INDIA bloc is divided.

He stated,“The NDA including BJP, JD(U), TDP, or RLD are united on this stand. Our party has declared this position publicly many times, but the INDIA bloc remains divided.”

Tyagi also took the opportunity to criticise BSP chief Mayawati for her lack of engagement with Dalit communities.

He contrasted her leadership with that of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, saying,“When Kanshi Ram was alive, Dalit communities looked to him with expectation. Mayawati, however, doesn't even acknowledge them during difficult times.”

He pointed out the significant decline in the BSP's political relevance over the past decade and suggested that instead of attacking Opposition parties, Mayawati should engage in introspection.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati had uploaded a series of posts on her X handle and targeted the ruling alliance leaders on Monday.

Additionally, Tyagi targeted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing them of deepening societal divides wherever they operate.