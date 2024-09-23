Vermont Smoke & Cure And Whistlepig Whiskey Unveil Cocktail-Inspired Meat Stick

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Maple Old Fashioned Smoked Meat Sticks Bring Together Vermont's Finest Craftsmanship, Just in Time for National Snack Stick Day

HINESBURG, Vt., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Smoke & Cure , a rural smokehouse maker of premium meat products, and

WhistlePig Whiskey , acclaimed for its exceptional rye whiskey, announce their groundbreaking collaboration: Maple Old Fashioned Smoked Meat Sticks, a limited time offering. This innovative product marks a creative partnership in the premium meat sticks category, combining Vermont's rich traditions with the artistry of craft cocktails.

Inspired by the classic Maple Old Fashioned cocktail, these unique meat sticks are slow-cooked in Vermont Smoke & Cure's smokehouse using locally-sourced WhistlePig Whiskey, custom made chips from whiskey barrel staves and WhistlePig's Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup. The result is a sophisticated snack that pairs perfectly with whiskey and elevates the cocktail experience. Made with pork raised without antibiotics or added hormones, these sticks contain no artificial colors, preservatives, or flavors, staying true to both brands' commitment to quality.

"We're thrilled to partner with WhistlePig to create something truly special for snack enthusiasts and cocktail aficionados alike," said Michael Schafer, Commercial Business Lead of Vermont Smoke & Cure. "This collaboration represents the best of Vermont craftsmanship and innovation."

Meghan Ireland, Chief Blender at WhistlePig Whiskey, added, "Our partnership with Vermont Smoke & Cure allows us to extend the WhistlePig experience beyond the glass. These meat sticks are the perfect complement to our whiskey and embody the spirit of Vermont's maker culture."

"The idea to present these meat sticks as a cigar-like experience came naturally to our team," said Catherine Weiner, senior brand manager at Vermont Smoke & Cure. "We recognized the longstanding tradition of pairing whiskey with cigars and saw an opportunity to echo that in our unique smoking process. This playful concept bridges the gap between traditional pairings and innovative snacking, offering a new way to savor the flavors of Vermont craftsmanship."

The Maple Old Fashioned Smoked Meat Sticks will be available for purchase starting September 23, 2024, National Snack Stick Day, through select retailers and online platforms. The product comes in an 8-count, 1-oz pouch, perfect for sharing, savoring solo, and garnishing your favorite cocktail.

For more information about the product and where to purchase, visit VtSmokeWhistlePig .

ABOUT VERMONT SMOKE & CURE

Since 1962, Vermont Smoke & Cure has been crafting smoked meats and meat snacks in their Vermont smokehouse. The one-of-a-kind meat snacks are made with meat free from antibiotics and added hormones, artificial colors, preservatives or flavors. Available nationwide at natural food stores, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, club stores, and ecommerce retailers. All products are now available online. For more information, visit

vtsmokeandcure . To find a store near you, click HERE .

ABOUT WHISTLEPIG WHISKEY

Located off the grid on a 500-acre Vermont farm, WhistlePig Whiskey is crafted by a new generation of Whiskey distillers and blenders driven to reinvent and unlock the flavor of Rye whiskey. Through their rebellious pursuit of experimenting and pushing boundaries in the industry, WhistlePig has become the leading independent craft whiskey brand for innovation. WhistlePig is committed to becoming the best whiskey on and for the planet, starting with its locally sourced ingredients and sustainable supply chain and distilling process. For more information, head to whistlepigwhiskey .

PRESS CONTACT

Alexandra Tursi | Vermont Smoke & Cure | 802.777.6737 | [email protected]

