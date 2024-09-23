German central bank warns about economy

(MENAFN) The German has been experiencing a downturn for the past two years and is projected to remain stagnant for the remainder of the year, according to a recent report by Bloomberg. The survey indicates that Germany, the largest economy in the European Union, has faced a more significant decline than previously anticipated during the three-month period leading up to September.



Economists are now revising their forecasts downward, with many predicting a period of extended stagnation or even a potential recession. Martin Belchev, an analyst at FrontierView, expressed cautious optimism about a possible mild recovery towards the end of 2024 and into 2025. However, he emphasized that this recovery would primarily be cyclical and that substantial risks to growth remain.



A major concern is the struggling automotive sector, which has seen significant double-digit declines among the top four German car manufacturers. This slump is likely to exert further downward pressure on the overall economy, contributing to a bleak outlook.



In its monthly report, the Bundesbank suggested that Germany may already be in a recession, forecasting that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) could stagnate or even decline slightly in the third quarter following a contraction of 0.1 percent in the previous quarter. Economic sentiment has been adversely affected by weak industrial activity, as noted by Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, who warned that stagnation could be a possibility for the entirety of 2024 based on the latest predictions from economic research institutions.



Germany's industrial sector is grappling with multiple challenges, including diminished demand in key export markets, a shortage of qualified workers, tighter monetary policies, the ongoing repercussions of the energy crisis, and increasing competition from China. These factors collectively contribute to an uncertain economic environment, leaving Germany's future growth prospects in question.



As the country navigates these complex economic challenges, policymakers will need to consider strategies to stimulate growth and stabilize the economy in order to counteract the current stagnation. The situation underscores the importance of addressing the underlying issues that are hindering Germany's economic recovery and maintaining its position as a leading player in the European market.

