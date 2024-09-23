Copper Cane Wines & Spirits Stands Strong With USO, Supporting Active Service Members In The U.S. Military

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Copper Cane Wines & Spirits is pleased to announce their support of

the USO

(United Service Organizations), the nation's leading charitable organization in serving active-duty service members and military families. Through the generosity of partners like Copper Cane, the USO strengthens the well-being of the people who serve and their families.

Copper Cane Wines & Spirits offers a touch of luxury for everyday indulgence. The portfolio houses the iconic Belle Glos with its signature striking red-wax-sealed bottle, along with beautiful wines Böen, Elouan, Napa Valley Quilt, and Threadcount, each expressive and distinct wines from California to Oregon.

"As the father of an active military service member, partnering with the USO is a deeply personal commitment. Starting this year, we have partnered with the organization to honor and support our nation's heroes and their families, fostering a sense of community and gratitude for their service and sacrifice," says Joe Wagner, founder of Copper Cane Wines & Spirits. "We are proud of our country and the dedicated military personnel who defend it, and we are honored to share our wines in appreciation for their invaluable service."

"We deeply appreciate Copper Cane Wines & Spirits' support of the USO and the people who serve in America's military and their families," said Charlene Downey, Executive Director, USO California. "As a nonprofit, the USO depends on donors and partners like Copper Cane to provide the programs that help our service members stay strong throughout their military journey."

About Copper Cane Wines & Spirits

The renowned collection of wines is shaped by legendary fifth-generation winemaker Joe Wagner, who has been immersed in the industry his entire life, learning the ropes from his father who co-founded the iconic Caymus Vineyards in 1972. In 2006, he created Meiomi, a bold and robust Pinot Noir that disrupted the wine industry. The brand's success led to the largest non-asset wine sale in history, supporting Joe's dreams of launching Copper Cane Wines & Spirits. Since starting Copper Cane in 2014, Joe has launched numerous new wines, each with a distinct nod towards his personal style as he takes a hands-on approach to cultivation, winemaking, and marketing. For additional information please visit





About USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. For additional information please visit



