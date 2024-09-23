NZ Women Fined For Slow Over-Rate Against Australia In First T20I

(MENAFN- IANS) Makay, Sep 23 (IANS) New Zealand women were fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the first T20I, the International Council (ICC) said on Monday.

Australia won the first T20I in Mackay by five wickets and the second match by 29 runs at the same venue. It was found that the opposition team, the White Ferns were short of the acceptable over-rate in the series opener.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine pled guilty to the offence and accepted the sanctions so there was no need for a formal hearing.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

On-field umpires Andrew Crozier and Troy Penman, third umpire Ben Treloar and fourth umpire Daryl Brigham levelled the charge and Match Referee David Gilbert imposed the sanction after New Zealand were found to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

The third and final T20I of the series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday before travelling to the UAE for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, which begins on October 3.