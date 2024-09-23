Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Meets Czech Minister Of Industry And Trade
9/23/2024 5:16:46 AM
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for energy Affairs HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi met in Doha Monday with Minister of industry and Trade of the Czech Republic HE Jozef Sikela.
The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Czech Republic in the energy field, and ways to develop them.
