Snap Debuts ‘Kingdom’s Lenscape’ this Saudi National Day Using the Power of AR

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) 22, September 2024 - Riyadh, KSA: As Saudi Arabia prepares to celebrate its 94th National Day, Snapchat is enhancing the nation’s top cultural moment with its latest AR campaign, Kingdom’s Lenscape. This multi-brand campaign reflects the spirit of unity and national pride that characterizes the occasion, bridging the gap between Snapchatters and advertisers through two unique AR solutions. Running for 10 days, Kingdom’s Lenscape features two distinct experiences: FAKHAR, focused on celebrating national pride, and KARAM highlighting the culture of gifting and shopping. With 85% of Saudis expecting brands to inspire them with new products or ideas on Saudi National Day, Kingdom’s Lenscape will allow Snapchatters to do just that by engaging with iconic brands, learning about their stories, exploring exclusive offers, and discovering untold cultural narratives.

FAKHAR

Snapchatters can explore virtual landscapes that celebrate brands’ contributions to the Kingdom's progress, telling their unique story through an immersive, interactive journey. Each brand will have its own dedicated AR environment, where users can explore digital exhibits that highlight their contributions. The featured brands include The Saudi Investment Bank ‘SAIB’, Laverne, and Alwaleed Philanthropies. These brands play a vital role in the cultural and economic fabric of the Kingdom, echoing Snapchat's own commitment to the nation's transformation. The journey culminates in a special GenAI inspired Lens that allows users to envision themselves in the future of each brand, offering a dynamic and inspiring glimpse into what’s ahead.

KARAM

Simultaneously, Snapchat is partnering with top brands to reflect the spirit of generosity and patriotism that presides over Saudi National Day. These deals are a testament to the brands' commitment to giving back to the Saudi community, wishing to offer value and celebrate together. Transforming the user’s surroundings into a festive, digital marketplace filled with exclusive offers and limited-edition products, Snapchatters will interact with featured hero products from Ounass, Huda Beauty, NiceOne, Shahid, Spotify, Alwazn Almithaly, and Zyros. This will allow users to browse and preview products in real-time while seamlessly transitioning to brand websites and apps, making it easier to purchase and celebrate the culture of gifting. Kingdom’s Lenscape will be available through the Lens Explorer and carousel feature on Snapchat, providing Saudi Snapchatters with an easy way to immerse themselves in the celebrations.

“This experience is more than just a digital activation—it’s an invitation to celebrate the culture of gifting that is central to Saudi National Day. We are tapping into the traditions and behaviors that define this special occasion. Kingdom’s Lenscape is designed to capture the essence of Saudi Arabia’s most important cultural moment, allowing Snap and our brand partners to be part of the celebration. Kingdom’s Lenscape exemplifies our ongoing commitment to support the vibrant community of Snapchatters, advertisers, and creators in the Kingdom by using the power of AR to bring the Kingdom’s stories to life, providing a unique platform for brands to connect with Snapchatters in a unique and meaningful way,” said Abdulla Alhammadi, Managing Director - KSA at Snap Inc.

With 22 million active monthly users, Snapchat is deeply embedded in the Kingdom’s social fabric. Saudi National Day is no exception, with 84% of the Saudi Snapchat audience celebrating the momentous occasion. Kingdom’s Lenscape leverages this engagement by delivering interactive experiences that blend Saudi culture, tradition, and the future in a way that only AR can. As the Kingdom’s most popular social connectivity app and go-to platform for sharing moments of celebration, Snapchat continues to find new ways to remain at the heart of these cultural milestones.





MENAFN23092024004056016208ID1108702879