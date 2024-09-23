Creative Group Named To The Meetingsnet 2024 CMI 25 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) It's the 18th year that MeetingsNet has recognized the largest and most influential meeting and incentive companies in North America, and Creative Group has once again made the list.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Group announced today that for the 18th year in a row, it has been named to MeetingsNet's 2024 CMI 25 list, honoring the largest and most influential full-service meeting and incentive travel management companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

The annual report from MeetingsNet, a brand delivering news and analysis on the meetings and conventions industry, is the go-to resource for companies looking for experienced business-event planning partners. As a group, the organizations on the 2024 CMI 25 list executed nearly 150,000 corporate meetings and more than 1,400 incentive-travel programs in 2023, and in total those events used more than 7 million room nights at hotels and resorts around the world.

The

CMI 25 report includes statistics on business volume and top customer markets as well as internal company news, giving readers a sense of

the focus, strengths, and size of each company.

"Hats off to those firms who made the CMI 25; they are essential partners for bringing groups together for training and education, recognition, networking, brand-building, and more. Successful meetings management demands a special combination of creativity, experience, and attention to detail, and the CMI 25 companies have proven themselves event after event," says MeetingsNet Content Director Sue Hatch.

"We are proud to be part of the CMI 25 list for the 18th year in a row," said Janet Traphagen, President, Creative Group. "As the strategic importance of using meetings and incentives to foster connectivity, manage change, and build trust in an increasingly disconnected world, we are honored to be recognized for our leadership in creating memorable and measurable experiences designed to help our clients and their people thrive. "

The MeetingsNet editors selected the 2024 CMI 25 companies based on several factors,

including the number of meetings and incentive-travel programs managed in 2023 and the total number of room nights represented by those meetings and incentives. They also considered the number of full-time employees at each company, as well as the percentage of a company's 2023 revenues that came from organizing corporate meetings and incentives versus association meetings or other sources.

About Creative Group

Creative Group, a Direct Travel company, is a full-service meeting, events, incentive, and recognition agency specializing in end-to-end

meeting and event management ,

engagement programs,

and

sales and channel incentives . An industry leader, Creative Group has been honored with an Event Marketer Award , multiple SITE Crystal Awards ,

and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970 and serves clients in technology, financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, automotive, hospitality and more. Employing over 200 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices near San Francisco, CA; Appleton, WI, and Toronto, Canada. For more information about Creative Group, visit

.

SOURCE Creative Group, Inc.

