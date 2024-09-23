Michael Terence Rave, Esq., A Distinguished Corporate, SEC, And Manda Attorney On SEC Filings: Forms You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New Jersey, US, 23rd September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Michael Terence Rave, Esq., an esteemed Corporate, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) attorney, marks more than two decades of remarkable serv in the profession. Michael Rave's expertise in SEC filings and securities law is unparalleled. In the realm of public M&A transactions , where a public company is being acquired, federal securities law plays a significant role. Rave's extensive knowledge of SEC disclosure requirements ensures that companies remain compliant with regulations throughout the M&A process.







He has consistently guided clients through the complex landscape of SEC filings, including Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K , ensuring that they meet regulatory obligations and provide the necessary transparency to shareholders.

Rave's experience extends to capital markets transactions , where his ability to manage stock issuance and coordinate with outside counsel has been instrumental in facilitating successful deals. His deep understanding of SEC regulations, combined with his practical experience, makes him a trusted advisor to companies navigating the complexities of public offerings and acquisitions.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) mandates that public companies, certain company insiders, and broker-dealers regularly submit financial statements and disclosures. Investors and finance professionals use these filings to assess potential investments. The SEC provides free access to these filings through EDGAR, its online database.

The SEC was established by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 , signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, to restore investor confidence after the 1929 stock market crash. It serves as an independent government agency with the primary goals of protecting investors, maintaining orderly markets, and promoting capital formation.

The SEC selectively reviews submitted information to enhance compliance, allowing investors to assess a company's performance. Below, we explore the most common forms companies must file with the SEC. Familiarity with these filings is valuable for investors performing due diligence.

Key Points



SEC filings are essential regulatory documents that offer vital information to investors.

The public can access these documents on the SEC's EDGAR database.

Companies must file registration statements when offering shares to the public for the first time.

Among the most common SEC filings are Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K , proxy statements, Forms 3, 4, and 5 , Schedule 13D , Form 144 , and Foreign Investment Disclosures . The 10-K annual report provides a comprehensive financial summary, while proxy statements are filed before shareholder meetings to discuss elections of directors and other corporate matters.

Registration Statements

Registration statements disclose information about a company's securities and financial status. Companies offering securities publicly typically file Form S-1 . This filing includes a prospectus , which must be provided to potential investors, containing details about management, business operations, financial health, risks, and other pertinent information. Financial statements included must be audited by an independent CPA.

Importance of Registration Statements

These filings help investors evaluate new securities, offering insight into the issuer's business, assets, management team, and financial statements. The prospectus offers quantitative and qualitative data that help investors gauge potential risks.

While the legal nature of these filings ensures transparency, they can be filled with complex legal language. Investors should focus on company-specific details and be cautious of blanket statements that could apply to any public company. Forward-looking statements in these documents are projections, not guarantees.

Form 10-K

Form 10-K is an annual filing that provides detailed insight into a company's financial condition. While it overlaps with the company's annual report, the 10-K is more technical and thorough, containing financial statements, a business summary, management's discussion of operations, and details on legal matters.

Importance of Form 10-K

This form is essential for investors to track a company's financial health and prospects. It provides detailed data for fundamental analysis , allowing investors to construct ratios and other metrics based on balance sheets, income statements, and cash flows.

Investors should pay attention to Item 1 , which outlines the company's business operations and customer base. Footnotes are also key, providing details on accounting methods and potential legal challenges.

Form 10-Q

Filed quarterly, Form 10-Q offers a snapshot of a company's ongoing financial status. It is a shorter version of the 10-K and must be submitted for the first three quarters of the fiscal year. Unlike the 10-K, the 10-Q contains unaudited financial statements and is less detailed.

Importance of Form 10-Q

The 10-Q allows investors to keep tabs on a company's performance throughout the year. Investors can track key areas such as working capital, accounts receivable, inventory, and legal risks. Comparing 10-Qs with those of competitors helps provide a broader perspective on the company's performance.

Form 8-K

Form 8-K is used to disclose significant events that occur between 10-K or 10-Q filings. Examples include bankruptcies, mergers, asset disposals, and executive changes.

Importance of Form 8-K

This form provides timely updates on major developments, allowing investors to react quickly. It serves as a reliable source for financial research, as firms are required to file these documents transparently.

Proxy Statement

The proxy statement offers a glimpse into executive salaries, perks, and other corporate matters ahead of shareholder meetings. Shareholders use these statements to cast their votes on director elections and other significant issues.

Importance of Proxy Statement

Shareholders who cannot attend annual meetings can use proxy votes to participate in decision-making. These votes cover director elections and other corporate actions, and proxy statements present the issues to be voted on.

Understanding SEC filings equips investors with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions when evaluating companies and their securities.

About Michael Rave

In addition to his impressive legal career, is the Founder and CEO of Brandywine Legal Recruiting, LLC , a firm specializing in the placement of corporate attorneys. His leadership at Brandywine Legal Recruiting has allowed him to extend his impact beyond his own legal practice, helping corporations and law firms find the right legal talent to navigate complex regulatory landscapes and achieve their business goals.

Beyond his legal accomplishments, Michael Rave is a dedicated and passionate advocate for animal welfare. He has served as a lead volunteer at the Brandywine Valley SPCA , where he works tirelessly to support dog adoption initiatives and improve the lives of animals in need. His volunteer work at the SPCA highlights his deep commitment to giving back to the community and making a positive impact on the lives of others.

In addition to his volunteer efforts, Rave is an avid triathlete , training for national competitions and consistently pushing the boundaries of his physical endurance. His passion for fitness and commitment to personal growth serve as a testament to his discipline and drive, both in and out of the legal profession.

For media inquiries or more information about Michael Terence Rave, Esq., please contact:

Michael Terence Rave, Esq.

Founder and CEO of Brandywine Legal Recruiting

Phone: 862-330-7507

Location: Pennsville, NJ

LinkedIn: linkedin/in/michael-rave-887b3984