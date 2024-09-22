Watani Al Emarat and Social Media Pioneers Association sign MoU to foster social media’s role in supporting UAE community

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 19 September 2024: Watani Al Emarat Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Social Pioneers Association (SMPA), the first incubator for the business, activities and projects of pioneers, influencers and social media activists, to strengthen cooperation between both parties. This move comes in line with the shared goals of both parties to foster the role of social media in serving the UAE community.





During a ceremony conducted at the Foundation’s headquarters, H.E. Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, and Abdulla Alshehhi, Media Advisor and President of SMPA, signed the agreement. It also witnessed the participation of managers and representatives from both sides.



The agreement establishes a framework for communication, improved cooperation and coordination between both parties to improve and develop programs, projects and services, as well as share knowledge, expertise, advice, studies and best practices. Under this agreement, both parties will also join forces to implement community and national initiatives that seek to address social issues and promote human and community values using social media platforms. Furthermore, they will provide awareness and educational initiatives as well as joint programs to share knowledge on the optimal use of social media.



H.E Al Falasi, said: “This partnership comes in line with our vision to leverage digital media tools to promote the values of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance. It reflects our understanding of social media and its potential to address modern challenges, either through the promotion of community awareness or the consolidation of good citizenship values. We aim to reaffirm our commitment to harness social media platforms, disseminate positive values and establish optimal communication channels, along with fostering understanding in society. Furthermore, we aim to empower individuals and young people by providing them with valuable information required to serve the UAE community.”



Abdulla Alshehhi highlighted that the Foundation strongly upholds the wise leadership’s aim to foster national affiliation, spread awareness and community culture to safeguard national identity and instil citizenship values among different segments and institutions of society.



He said: “Through this agreement, we aim to encourage active participation and utilise SMPA’s resources, including its expertise, vision, and skilled Emirati professionals. We are committed to fulfilling our national responsibilities by supporting the Foundation’s mission to promote family values, strengthen community cohesion, and foster tolerance, coexistence, and open communication.”



By signing this agreement, Watani Al Emarat Foundation reiterates its unwavering commitment to promote the values of national affiliation and good citizenship. The foundation is dedicated to reinforcing the principles of tolerance and coexistence within the local community while actively exploring new avenues and trends that will shape the UAE’s journey towards sustainable development.





