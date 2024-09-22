TPWD Announces Launch Of New Updated Paddling Trail Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Media Contact: TPWD News , Business Hours, 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will launch a newly updated paddling trails website Sept. 22 in celebration of World Rivers Day . The revamped website is designed to give paddlers in-depth information and innovative tools to make the most of their adventures on the water.

“Whether you're looking for a tranquil afternoon getaway or an exciting paddling challenge, this resource is your gateway to finding and enjoying the perfect paddling trail,” said Shelly Plante, TPWD nature tourism manager.“We are excited about showcasing all the wonderful paddling experiences available throughout the state of Texas, and this newly designed website makes it simple for folks to find their perfect fit.”

The website features information on all 81 certified trails in the state, including trail length, estimated paddling time and what paddlers can expect along each route. The website also highlights local wildlife viewing and fishing opportunities for each trail and provides information on nearby canoe and kayak rental services to streamline the planning process.

The new, interactive“Texas Paddling Trail Finder” application enables paddlers to search for trails by water body or location. The mapping tool allows visitors to visualize their options and select the perfect paddling destination based on the area of the state or water body they want to explore. Other helpful resources include a frequently asked questions section, flow gauges and conservation tips. Each trail on the website also features photos and detailed maps to aid in the navigation and planning process.

“With detailed trail information and an interactive map, planning your paddling trips is more straightforward than ever,” added Plante.“Knowing what to expect, including wildlife and fishing options, enriches the preparation process and the adventure.”

Paddlers who are interested in getting the latest updates about upcoming trail launches and other news can subscribe to TPWD's paddling trail email list through the Texas Paddling Trails Website .

World Rivers Day was launched in 2005 and is celebrated annually on the fourth Sunday of September.

