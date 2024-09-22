Lebanese Health Ministry: Death Toll From Occupation's Shelling In Southern Beirut Rises To 45
9/22/2024 2:36:22 PM
The Lebanese health Ministry reported that the number of martyrs from the occupation's shelling in Al Dahiyeh, Southern Beirut, on Friday has increased to 45.
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center noted, according to the National News Agency, that debris removal efforts are ongoing for the third consecutive day.
Coordination has been established with relevant security agencies, and forensic teams from the General Directorate of Internal Security Forces have begun collecting samples from the bodies of martyrs in hospitals whose identities have yet to be confirmed.
