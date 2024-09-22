Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg condemns genocide in Gaza in Stockholm protest

(MENAFN) Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg took part in a large protest in Stockholm on Saturday, where thousands gathered to denounce Israel's actions in Palestine, which she described as "genocide." During the rally, Thunberg expressed her strong condemnation of the ongoing violence in the region, emphasizing that the world should not remain indifferent to the suffering of Palestinians. The demonstration, which attracted an estimated 5,000 participants, saw Thunberg passionately calling for global solidarity with Palestine and immediate action to stop the atrocities.



Thunberg was quoted by a Turkish news agency as saying that Israel's actions in Palestine are "outrageous" and that she cannot understand how people can continue their daily lives without acknowledging or addressing the grave situation in the region. The activist, known for her environmental advocacy, stressed that what is happening in Palestine is a humanitarian crisis that should be at the forefront of global concern. She called on the international community to break its silence and act in defense of Palestinian rights.



In her speech, Thunberg highlighted the dangers of remaining silent in the face of what she called a "genocide." She argued that by not speaking out, people are complicit in the violence. To push for change, she urged for the boycott of Israeli companies and institutions, and the imposition of sanctions on Israel, calling these measures essential to holding the country accountable for its actions. Thunberg's message echoed the calls of many protesters who demanded stronger global intervention.



The rally, organized by multiple NGOs, was centered on urging an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as well as ensuring unrestricted access to humanitarian aid for those affected by the violence. Protesters carried signs bearing messages such as "Children are being killed in Gaza" and "Stop the genocide," while chants of "Freedom for Palestine" filled the streets of Stockholm. The demonstration reflected the growing international outcry for justice and an end to the violence in Gaza.

