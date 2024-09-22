Mulino To Explain Injustices Committed Against Panama To UN This Month

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) President José Raúl Mulino reiterated on the morning of September 19, during his morning press conference, that he will to New York City on Saturday, September 21, to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

During his trip to New York, Mulino will discuss various topics, including the inclusion of Panama on the grey lists and countries that do not cooperate in the fight against money laundering.

The president, in his morning press conference, stressed that“it is not true that Panama is not a cooperative country.” He added that he will use the UN to“clearly explain the injustice that is being committed against Panama; we have all the tools to cooperate with the community that requests it, especially in criminal matters.”

He also said that he will have bilateral meetings with several presidents during his trip to New York City. Mulino clarified that it was the presidents, whom he did not specify, who requested the bilateral meetings during that visit.

The president plans to return to the country next Thursday, September 26, so there will be no morning press conference that day.

Another issue that the president will discuss at the UN is the humanitarian crisis that is taking place on the Darien border with the Republic of Colombia.

“As I have explained before, Panama is the recipient of a problem of international magnitude every day, which is not only causing economic costs, but also environmental costs and human lives due to what is happening there, a humanitarian tragedy in every sense,” he stressed.