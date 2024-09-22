'Is It Not Hinduphobia', Mos Home Bandi Sanjay Asks Owaisi

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 22 (IANS) Union of State (MoS) for Home, Bandi Sanjay, on Sunday hit back at AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi for his allegation that the former is suffering from Islamophobia and asked "if Owaisi was not suffering from Hinduphobia".

Talking to persons in Karimnagar, he cited various instances to question if the Owaisi family was not suffering from Hinduphobia.

The MoS also alleged that Owaisi has turned the old city into a stronghold of Rohingyas and terrorists.

The BJP leader was reacting to Hyderabad MP's allegation that he was suffering from Islamophobia.

While addressing a public meeting on Friday, Owaisi had slammed the Minister of State for his allegation that AK-47 rifle training is being provided in madrasas.

Bandi Sanjay asked if it was not a fact that Uttar Pradesh Police arrested nine persons from a madrasa in Bijnor where arms training was being provided.

The Union Minister also took to 'X' to accuse Owaisi of suffering from Hinduphobia.

"What is this, if not Hinduphobia? A teacher in Owaisi's own college was found leading Hizb ut-Tahrir. Tell me, what kind of phobia are we dealing with here? When Owaisi says, "Give us 15 minutes to wipe out Hindus," what deep-rooted phobia is he revealing?" he asked, referring to the remarks allegedly made by Asaduddin Owaisi's younger brother and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi a few years ago.

Bandi Sanjay also claimed that terrorists arrested anywhere in the country were found to be having links with the old city.

"They say we need to take their permission to enter Old city. Owaisi has turned the old city into a Rohingya stronghold and terror elements. Whose permission did these elements take?" he asked.

"We dream of developing the old city into a new city , but just because of Owaisi, it's been stuck in time. Even his own community has started to speak out the truth," the BJP leader said.

"We proudly celebrate the Peer festival. You call yourselves secular, but where's the same energy for Ganesh Chaturthi or Diwali or Durga Puja? He says it's apparently 'fun' to eat beef. What strange phobia drives that sense of fun hurting religious sentiments," he added.