Mozambique Business Delegation Explores Cooperation Opportunities With Qatari Counterparts

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber First Vice-Chairman, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, reiterated the Chamber's support for local and its commitment to promoting the sector during meetings it organises with foreign trade delegations.

This came during a visit to the Qatar Polymer Factory in the Industrial Area, accompanied by a trade delegation from the Republic to Mozambique.

The delegation attended the inauguration of the factory's second phase, received a briefing on production processes, and held discussions on ways to enhance cooperation between the factory and Mozambiqan companies.

Also present on the tour were QC board member Dr. Mohamed bin Jawhar Al Mohamed and the factory's CEO, Nasser bin Mubarak Al Dolaimi.

Bin Twar also highlighted the significant development of the Qatari industry, citing the establishment of numerous key investments in the sector to meet the growing demands of the local market and the interest to expand exports abroad.

He emphasised that the Chamber actively supports the establishment of new investments and partnerships between Qatari factories and foreign investors, stressing that such initiatives would further enhance the development of local products and boost private sector exports.

On his part, Nasser bin Mubarak Al Dolaimi, CEO of Qatar Polymer, expressed gratitude to the Chamber for its support of the Qatari industry. He noted that the factory consistently participates in the“Made in Qatar” expo organized by the chamber to promote the national industry sector.

Al Dolaimi also pointed out that discussions were held with the Mozambiqan delegation about cooperation and entering the Mozambiqan market as part of the factory's plans for expanding into foreign markets. He noted that the factory currently exports to 29 countries and is planning to enter the South American and African markets.

Earlier, Qatar Chamber hosted a delegation from Mozambique representing the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA).

The delegation was led by H E Amilcar Paia Tivane, Vice-Minister of Economy and Finance, with the attendance of CTA President, H E Agostinho Zacarias Vuma. It is noteworthy that the Qatar Polymer was established in 1999 and produces a wide range of packaging products.

It exports to the GCC, MENA regions, as well as Europe and the USA.