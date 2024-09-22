Jordan's Karate Team Wins Gold, Silver At Asian Championship
Date
9/22/2024 4:56:44 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- Jordan's karate team player, Abdul Rahman Al-Masatfa, secured the Gold
medal today, Sunday, at the Asian Championship held in Hangzhou, China.
Al-Masatfa claimed the gold
medal in the 67 kg category by defeating his Japanese opponent 7-1 in the final match held today.
Additionally, Jordan's national team player Omar Shaqrah won the silver medal in the under-55 kg category at the same championship.
On Saturday, the men's national karate team won the bronze medal in the team event at the Asian Championship for seniors.
Eyad Mallah, the spokesperson for the Jordan Karate Federation, confirmed that the players performed exceptionally well at the Asian Championship, earning the respect and admiration of all.
