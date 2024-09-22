Rev. Jesse Jackson To Bankole Thompson: 'We Need Your Pen More Than Ever'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition

The latest book, Fiery Conscience, documents the work of Bankole Thompson, a significant voice on the and cultural landscape in the nation.

In January of 2018, the Rev. Jesse Jackson presented the Martin Luther King Jr. Let Freedom Ring Journalism Award to Bankole Thompson for being a preeminent voice of conscience and courage.

Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., issued a glowing endorsement of Fiery Conscience, the latest about Bankole Thompson's impact

- Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Civil rights leader and Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient, the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., issued a glowing endorsement of Fiery Conscience, the latest book about the work of Bankole Thompson, a nationally acclaimed journalist and standard-bearer for economic justice issues. The book documents his decades of speaking truth to power on the issues affecting marginalized and disenfranchised communities.“In Fiery Conscience, Bankole takes us on a social, journalistic journey that reminds us that one's fragilities and triumphs are shaped by one's past. Thank you, for this vestibule of hope book during our nation's most moralless times. A time where truth is discounted and lies are ignored. We need your pen more than ever,” Rev. Jackson said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.Rev. Jackson's endorsement of the book comes two weeks before his civil rights group, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, is set to host a special book signing for Thompson during its 25th Annual Rainbow PUSH Global Automotive Summit in Detroit from Oct. 2-3. Jackson will attend the summit which brings together 500 industry leaders and experts to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of the automotive technology and manufacturing.Jackson who over the years has admired and followed Thompson's work, in January of 2018 presented him with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Martin Luther King Jr. Let Freedom Ring Journalism Award during a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary death of Dr. King. He lauded the journalist for being a preeminent voice of conscience and courage and whose work reflects the legacy of Dr. King's push for economic justice.Thompson's book received a definitive review in Forbes magazine in April of this year, underscoring the national impact of his work. The book was also listed as a reference for future scholars and students in the Jean Blackwell Hutson Research and Reference Division of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in New York, the world's leading repository on the global Black experience.He is a twice-a-week opinion columnist at The Detroit News, where his column on the presidency, public leadership, culture and economic issues appear on Mondays and Thursdays in the newspaper. He is the dean of The PuLSE Institute, a national and independent anti-poverty think tank, which was founded several years ago based on his work on race, democracy and poverty.Thompson, who is a member of the National Press Club of Washington, has appeared on national outlets including CNN to discuss issues critical to the advancement of Black America.In 2020, he powerfully advocated for racial diversity at the top of the Democratic Party presidential ticket and as a result, CNN invited him to respond to the selection of Kamala Harris as the VP pick for then Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

